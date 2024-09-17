Respawn Developing 'Final Chapter' in the Star Wars Jedi Series - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts entertainment and technology president Laura Miele at Electronic Arts Investor Day 2024 announced developer Respawn Entertainment is working on the "final chapter" of the Star Wars Jedi series.

Miele also revealed the Star Wars Jedi series has surpassed 40 million players.

"We have delivered some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all-time, with over $5 billion in net bookings," said Miele. "This impressive track record includes of course the Star Wars Jedi games, where over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi.

"Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."

The last entry in the series, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in April 2023, and today for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles