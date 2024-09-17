Respawn Developing 'Final Chapter' in the Star Wars Jedi Series - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 393 Views
Electronic Arts entertainment and technology president Laura Miele at Electronic Arts Investor Day 2024 announced developer Respawn Entertainment is working on the "final chapter" of the Star Wars Jedi series.
Miele also revealed the Star Wars Jedi series has surpassed 40 million players.
"We have delivered some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all-time, with over $5 billion in net bookings," said Miele. "This impressive track record includes of course the Star Wars Jedi games, where over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi.
"Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."
The last entry in the series, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in April 2023, and today for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
It kinda fits for the series to have the trilogy model.
In Fallen Order, Cal was a padawan, and was knighted at the end of the game. In Survivor, he was a Knight. Now for the third instalment, he’s likely training Kata as the Jedi Master of his group.
Yes, I'm looking forward to a third game.
I expect it to be just ninth generation at launch, unless it takes long enough and is crossgen with the tenth generation. There's no way it should still be on eighth generation consoles, since it's probably coming out in 2027-2029.
Let it cook and have the PC and console releases more stable at launch. I had little problems with my PS5 experience, but that's because I got it about five months after launch.