Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Debuts in 4th on the Canadian Charts for January 2025 - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for January 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) reported by Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella on Bluesky.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD debuted in fourth place. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth re-entered the top 20 in second place following the release of the Steam version, while the Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack came in 11th place.

NHL 25 remained in third place, EA Sports FC 25 is down one spot to fifth place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up from 13th to sixth place, and Minecraft is up three spots to seventh place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree fell from second to eighth place, Hogwarts Legacy dropped four spots to ninth place, and Madden NFL 25 is down two spots to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth NHL 25 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD* - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minecraft ^^ Super Mario Party Jamboree* Hogwarts Legacy Madden NFL 25 Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack Helldivers II Astro Bot Elden Ring Sonic Generations Just Dance 2025 Edition Gran Turismo 7 Tales of Graces F Remastered It Takes Two Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*

*Digital sales not included

^^ Digital sales on Nintendo platforms not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

