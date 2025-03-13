Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo Launches May 28 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pocket Trap announced the narrative-driven, 2D top-down platforming adventure game, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 28.

Explore a vast urban landscape in this narrative-driven, 2D top-down platforming adventure!

In Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, you’re a budding yoyo master facing off against enemies using the weapon you know best: your prized yoyo! As Pippit, you’ll be quite literally thrown into the shocking story of your auntie’s business empire, a soul-stealing mega-laser, and four dastardly crime bosses!

Each yoyo trick you learn will drastically change the way you look at the cityscape, and the battlefield! By chaining moves together, you’ll be able to explore secret areas and teach those baddies a lesson! Many challenges have multiple solutions—so come up with your own novel routes in this mouth-watering adventure!

