Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps Have Sold Over a Combined 15 Million Units - Sales

The head of Moon Studios Thomas Mahler has announced the Ori franchise has sold over a combined 15 million units worldwide.

"The Ori series has now sold more than 15 million copies," said Mahler.

"Not too shabby for a Metroidvania and a genre we were told is dead when we started to work on it! So thank you to everyone who supported us so far - MUCH LOVE!"

The series consists of two entries - 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest and 2020's Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Both games are available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, while the sequel also released on the Xbox Series X|S.

