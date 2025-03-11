POSTAL 2: VR Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Flat2VR Studio has announced a virtual reality version of the 2003 first-person shooter POSTAL 2 called POSTAL 2: VR, for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3.

Live a week in the life of “The POSTAL Dude”—a hapless everyman just trying to check off some chores. Buying milk, returning an overdue library book, getting Gary Coleman’s autograph—what could possibly go wrong?

Blast, chop, and piss your way through a freakshow of American caricatures in this darkly humorous first-person adventure. Meet Krotchy: the toy mascot gone bad, visit your Uncle Dave at his besieged religious cult compound, and battle sewer-dwelling Taliban when you least expect them! Endure the sphincter-clenching challenge of cannibal rednecks, corrupt cops, and berserker elephants. Accompanied by Champ, the Dude’s semi-loyal pitbull, battle your way through open environments populated with amazingly unpredictable AI. Utilize an arsenal of weapons ranging from a humble shovel to a uniquely hilarious rocket launcher.

Collect a pack of attack dogs! Use cats as silencers! Piss and pour gasoline on anything and everyone! YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO!

Features:

Open-world sandbox gameplay.

Insane arsenal of weapons.

Over-the-top gore and physics.

Bizarre and memorable characters.

Weapon System – The budget went into making all the weapons feel fun in virtual reality. Witness the future! Gestures / NPC Reactions – Tell the citizens of Paradise how you really feel. Wave, flick them off, and mess with them—no longer limited by your imagination!

Overhauled Virtual Reality Inventory System – Organize your stuff virtually.

New virtual reality minimap and in-game compass system.

