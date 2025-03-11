Lego is Building Up Its In-House Video Game Development - News

The Lego Group is working to build up its in-house video game development. It isn't known if this means the end of partnering with third-party developers.

"We can say, as long as we’re under the Lego brand, we can cover experiences for kids of all ages, digital or physical," said Lego Chief Executive Niels Christiansen in an interview with the Financial Times (via VideoGamesChronicle). "[Games development in-house] is something we’re building up."

Lego has partnered with Traveller's Tales for the past two decades on a series on Lego games. The last Lego game they developed was 2022's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The company has also partnered with Epic Games as Fortnite added a Lego made last year, as well as Sony Interactive Entertainment on Lego Horizon Adventures.

