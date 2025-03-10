Okami Sequel Studio Clovers Could Work on Other Games in the Future - News

Clovers Studio head Hideki Kamiya and former PlatinumGames colleague Kento Koyama in an interview with Japanese publication GameSpark revealed the studio could work on other games besides the Okami sequel.

Koyama stated (via VideoGamesChronicle) the studio "will not close off any possibilities when it comes to making games." They stated it would be interested to work on a new IP, a sequel to another IP, or a spiritual successor.

"Basically, I don’t think that we limited the methods we use in our approach to our policy of creating interesting games," Koyama added.

Kamiya agreed and the most important thing is whether a game is interesting.

"If we were asked to make a game that uses an existing IP, and if it looked like it would be interesting to Cloverize it in our own way, then we would do it," said Kamiya.

"But of course, if we get a project proposal that we really want to work on, and the desire to go it grows, then we’ll do an original work too. So I think it’s appropriate to say we won’t close off any possibilities – in the end, it all comes down to whether or not we get a ‘wow’ feeling from it."

He added, "We’re only working on one thing at the moment, and it just so happens that it’s an IP I was involved with in the past, so I think it’s inevitable that that impression is strong. The fact that we’re attracting attention because of that expectation is something we’re grateful for, but I want to reiterate that just because this is our first shot, it doesn’t mean that this is all we have to offer."

