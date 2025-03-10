Monster Hunter Wilds Dominates the French Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in second place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place, and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) dropped two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Monster Hunter Wilds Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Xbox Series X|S

Monster Hunter Wilds Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Country Returns HD PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

