Monster Hunter Wilds Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 485 Views
Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in second place.
Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place, and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) dropped two spots to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Xbox Series X|S
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.