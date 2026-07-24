Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sales Top 3.5 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has sold over 3.5 million units.

This figure is up from three million units sold as of July 17 and two million units sold as of July 10.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed the game has already sold more since launch than it was expected for the entire year.

"Two weeks in, the title has already exceeded the annual expectations we had," said Guillemot. "I would like to warmly thank the teams whose talent and dedication brought it to life.

"This launch illustrates the enduring appeal of the Assassin’s Creed brand, as well as the early benefits of our ongoing transformation and commitment to delivering very high-quality experiences."

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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