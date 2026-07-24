Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sales Top 3.5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 866 Views
Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has sold over 3.5 million units.
This figure is up from three million units sold as of July 17 and two million units sold as of July 10.
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed the game has already sold more since launch than it was expected for the entire year.
"Two weeks in, the title has already exceeded the annual expectations we had," said Guillemot. "I would like to warmly thank the teams whose talent and dedication brought it to life.
"This launch illustrates the enduring appeal of the Assassin’s Creed brand, as well as the early benefits of our ongoing transformation and commitment to delivering very high-quality experiences."
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 9.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Ubisoft rarely talks about sales for their games, and now they've given three updates for BFR. I wonder what's up with that.
They needed a win, simple as that. After multiple years of fallen profits their stock had fallen from a peak of 94 a share in 2018 to as low as 3.99 a share in January earlier this year. While AC Black Flag remake did allow their stock to climb from a low of 4.88 in late June, to as high as 5.94 on the day Black Flag remake released, the full quarterly profits for April 1-June 31st came in today, and their other games underperformed in Q1 of Fiscal year 2027, with a year over year drop in net bookings of 9%. That announcement tanked Ubisoft's stock back down to 4.48 this morning, though the positive Black Flag news has lead to an increase back up to 4.83 by after-hours trading.