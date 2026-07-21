The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past Expansion to Premiere at Gamescom Opening Night Live - News

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CD Projekt RED has announced the first look at the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt called "Songs of the Past" will be shown during Gamescom 2026: Opening Night Live on August 25.

"Our Path to Gamescom 2026 starts with Opening Night Live," said CD Projekt RED. "On August 25, catch a glimpse of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past during the show! Mark your calendars: watch ONL on August 25 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CEST."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The Songs of the Past expansion will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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