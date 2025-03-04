Sony Announces PlayStation Beta Program - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the Beta Program at PlayStation initiative.

"It’s an easier, more consolidated way for gamers to sign up to participate in future PlayStation betas across a wide range of PlayStation experiences," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman.

"The Beta Program at PlayStation will create an easy, centralized place for you to register your interest in a range of future PlayStation betas. A single registration for Beta Program at PlayStation will allow you to express interest in gaining beta access to test participating games for the PS5 console and PC, new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, and even user experience features on PlayStation.com. You only need to sign up once to express interest in these various betas, and if you receive an invitation to a specific beta, it’s up to you to decide whether you’d like to participate or not."

Here are the requirements to join:

Players must have a valid account for PlayStation Network in good standing with a current email address. Accounts with restrictions or violations may not be eligible for participation.

Players must live in the region where Beta Program at PlayStation is available.

Players must meet the legal age requirement for their region.

The Beta Program at PlayStation initiative is free to join and those interested can join here.

