Monster Hunter Wilds Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Monster Hunter Wilds has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 1, 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 40 this week. PGA Tour 2K25 debuted in third place and Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection debuted in ninth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped three spots to fourth place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is three spots to fifth place, while Minecraft remained in sixth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in seventh place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped four spots eighth place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Monster Hunter Wilds - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PGA Tour 2K25 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons

