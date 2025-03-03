Steam Sets New Record With Over 40 Million Concurrent Users - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 401 Views
Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time with over 40 million, according to SteamDB.
Steam reached 40,270,997 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 40 million users online at the same time.
This figure is up from 38 million concurrent users in September 2024, 36 million in March 2024, 23.5 million in March 2020, 18.5 million in January 2018, and 8.4 million in January 2015.
Steam has now reached 40 million concurrently online users for the first time. 12.6M users are currently are in-game.— SteamDB (@steamdb.info) March 2, 2025 at 8:44 AM
Cuncurrently online means what exactly? Users in game makes sense. But online could mean a pc is turned on and Steam is up. Is that what the meteric represents?
Pretty much. 12.6 million users were actually in-game. It's just a figure to show how much Steam has grown though since you have to manually install Steam yourself and be logged into your Steam account for it to count towards this figure.
Steam is also more than just playing games. So there's always going to be some that are in the Steam market, streaming (like Twitch), forums, or working in the mods section (Workshop), etc.
It shows the comparison where just a decade ago, the peak figure was only 8.4 million. So it's more than quadrupled in size in 10 years.
Definitely! This is also why Epic Games Store will never take off in the way Epic wants. You can get away with your storefront being just a place to buy games on console, but on PC, it's practically got to be a one-stop-shop for anything and everything lol.
EGS has been around for more than 6 years now and mere basic features of what a storefront should have, takes Epic years to implement. It works well enough as a place to buy (or rather claim) games, but that's about it.