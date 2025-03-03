Steam Sets New Record With Over 40 Million Concurrent Users - News

posted 3 hours ago

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time with over 40 million, according to SteamDB.

Steam reached 40,270,997 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 40 million users online at the same time.

This figure is up from 38 million concurrent users in September 2024, 36 million in March 2024, 23.5 million in March 2020, 18.5 million in January 2018, and 8.4 million in January 2015.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

