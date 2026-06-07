Cassette Beasts 2002 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio have announced Cassette Beasts 2002 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cassette Beasts 2002 is a retro-inspired, creature-collector, turn-based RPG set in Nodnol, a nostalgic ode to 2000s London. Players can explore the worlds where man and beast collide to uncover an occultist’s plot and transform into over 250+ beasts. Cassette Beasts 2002 offers an exciting journey for returning fans, but also serves as a perfect entry point into the world of Cassette Beasts. Challenging battles and unique beasts await players.

Deep Battle Systems

Alongside an eclectic roster of companions, seek out, record, and transform into powerful beast forms to turn the odds of battle. Prepare utility, support, and offensive attacks alongside elemental advantages to overcome even the fiercest opponent. Rogue monsters will even learn from players’ battle techniques, adapt, and return with new challenges.

Fuse Monster Forms

Record beasts encountered on the field to change forms in turn-based combat. With over 250 beasts to choose from, including evolutionary lines, there are over 50,000 beasts to fuse into, all fully animated.

Create the Perfect Team

Meet 12 different companions to befriend or romance, each with their own stories, motivations, and quests. Create even more powerful beast forms by improving bonds with companions met throughout the adventure.

Play with Friends

With robust multiplayer mechanics, players will trade cassettes, fight alongside friends in random encounters, face off in 1v1 battles with power scaling, solve an occultist mystery in story mode, and take on timed objectives for fantastic rewards!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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