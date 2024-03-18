Steam Sets New Record With Over 36 Million Concurrent Users - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 237 Views
Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time with over 36 million, according to SteamDB.
Steam reached 36,354,393 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 36 million users online at the same time.
The Steam Spring Sale launched at the end of last week and runs until March 21 at March 21 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Thousands of games have been discounted on Steam. This likely has helped boost the number of users online.
36 million https://t.co/jjdMrAVLgc pic.twitter.com/VGLaGPgrx5— SteamDB (@SteamDB) March 17, 2024
There were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.
It took just a week to increase by another million? lol
Steam has actually surpassed PlayStation in MAU's. Steam averages 132 million and PS4/PS5 average 123 million.
It's insane to think that's just Steam! If you wanna play Fortnite, you have to use Epic Games Store and Riot has its own launcher for League of Legends (which averages 117 million MAU's by itself) and Valorant. Minecraft and Roblox are also not on Steam, so those games have their own MAU's.
But yeah, PC gaming is too large for developers to ignore these days. And unlike a new console gen, you don't have to rebuild your audience on PC.
GTA6 skipping PC for awhile though so doesn't seem so hard for Rockstar
Till you realize Rockstar has been doing this for all their games for the past 15 years and Rockstar devs have said they put in extra work on the PC versions of their games so that they can be the ultimate version of their games.
