Steam Sets New Record With Over 36 Million Concurrent Users - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time with over 36 million, according to SteamDB.

Steam reached 36,354,393 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 36 million users online at the same time.

The Steam Spring Sale launched at the end of last week and runs until March 21 at March 21 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Thousands of games have been discounted on Steam. This likely has helped boost the number of users online.

There were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles