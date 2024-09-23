Steam Sets New Record With Over 38 Million Concurrent Users - News

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time with over 38 million, according to SteamDB.

Steam reached 38,367,277 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 38 million users online at the same time.

This figure is up from 37 million on August 25 and 36 million on March 17.

Steam has now reached 38 million concurrent users https://t.co/2MikC5sVQv pic.twitter.com/XogfUmKkT4 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) September 22, 2024

Valve this month has introduced Steam Families for all users on Steam.

"Steam Families is a collection of new and existing family-related features," reads the announcement from Valve. "It replaces both Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View, giving you a single location to manage which games your family can access and when they can play."

