Steam Sets New Record With Over 38 Million Concurrent Users

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time with over 38 million, according to SteamDB.
Steam reached 38,367,277 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 38 million users online at the same time.
This figure is up from 37 million on August 25 and 36 million on March 17.
Steam has now reached 38 million concurrent users https://t.co/2MikC5sVQv pic.twitter.com/XogfUmKkT4— SteamDB (@SteamDB) September 22, 2024
Valve this month has introduced Steam Families for all users on Steam.
"Steam Families is a collection of new and existing family-related features," reads the announcement from Valve. "It replaces both Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View, giving you a single location to manage which games your family can access and when they can play."
More people saw the price of that PS5 Pro and decided another few hundred dollars was worth finally building a PC lmao
So is that 37millon logged into the steam client or 37million playing games.....
38 million logged into the Steam client actually. But you can see the blue line in the graph regarding how many are in-game. Looking at it, I'm guessing either 12-13 million are in-game.
That's like the entire population of Poland.
Steam has had an insane amount of growth in such a short amount of time. Just in MAU's in 2017, Steam averaged 67 million users. By 2022, it had practically doubled to 132 million. Unfortunately, Valve stopped disclosing MAUs in 2022, so the number is most likely a lot higher in the tail end of 2024.
MAU is such a weird concept when so many people have multiple accounts for free to play games
I have 4 Steam accounts, 2 Xbox, but only 1 PlayStation/Nintendo... and everyone I game with has something similar
Many doesn't make the majority though. If it did, then concurrent player counts wouldn't be rising on Steam either. Within the same timeframe in 2017, Steam's peak concurrent player count was 14 million to now being way more than doubled at 38 million. So unless people are going out of their way to constantly switch their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously, then having multiple accounts isn't making much of a difference to Steam's numbers. I'm sure there's a lot of people that created a Steam account at some point over the past couple of decades and haven't touched them since. It's all about constantly active accounts within certain timeframes rather than the number of created accounts that someone logs into every once in a while.
Yes, but I never said the majority... just that it isn't uncommon and there isn't a limit to how many account an individual can have. Steam has obviously seen massive growth.
Just pointing out MAU isn't nearly as accurate representation of growth as concurrent players... and likely a big reason they stopped reporting MAU