Valheim 1.0 Launches September 9 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate announced the 1.0 release for Valheim will launch on September 9 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Deep North: Glacial Peaks and Frozen Tundras

Deep North is Valheim‘s final biome wrought with ancient evils and lurking threats. What at first seems like a picturesque postcard is bound to quickly turn into a struggle to survive as the land awakens to banish any invaders trying to set foot on its icy shores.

When players first arrive in the Deep North, they are likely to be greeted by an impenetrable snowstorm that, once it clears out, reveals snowy mesas and fields frozen in eternal stillness. As they carefully begin to explore, they will discover vast but abandoned villages, quickly realizing that they aren’t the first vikings to set foot here.

The northernmost biome is home to some of the most ancient threats players will find in the game. When the trolls of Valheim grow too old, they migrate to the Deep North to become one with the land and transform into Gammeltrolls, primordial giants that serve as the guardians of the north.

While the surface might seem desolate, the underground of the Deep North teems with life. Vikings who have previously set foot here have been attacked and defeated by the malicious Elakingar, who dig tunnels deep into the ground. Adventurers should tread carefully however, for these sinister devils are at times accompanied by something far more terrifying.

Across Realms and Platforms

With the official release of Valheim into 1.0, the game will be coming out on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 as well, on top of already being available on PC, Linux, Mac, Xbox One and Xbox Series XIS. Valheim will feature full cross-play between platforms, allowing players from all corners of the world to experience the tenth norse realm however and with whomever they’d like.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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