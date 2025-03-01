Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 22, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 40 this week. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii debuted in second place and Dog Man: Mission Impawsible debuted in 28th place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are up two spots to third and fourth places, respectively. Kingdom Come Deliverance II dropped two spots to fifth place and Minecraft is up four spots to sixth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is up two spots to seventh place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up 10 spots to eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons

