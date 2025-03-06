PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 51 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 3,901 Views
This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:
- Switch: 85,813,517
- PS5: 72,971,396
- XSX|S: 32,200,387
Through the first 51 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 12.84 million units and is 53.61 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 40.77 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 51 months, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 44.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 16.9 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:
- Switch: 28,849,340
- PS5: 24,892,741
- XSX|S: 16,604,736
Through the first 51 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 3.96 million units and is 12.24 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 8.29 million units.
The Switch has sold 28.85 million in 51 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 24.89 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 16.60 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 51 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 41.0 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 35.4 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 23.6 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:
- PS5: 25,101,208
- Switch: 21,343,801
- XSX|S: 8,258,111
Through the first 51 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 3.76 million units and is 16.84 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 13.09 million units.
The PS5 has sold 25.10 million in 51 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 21.34 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 8.26 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 51 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 45.9 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 39.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 15.1 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:
- Switch: 20,086,333
- PS5: 6,515,501
- XSX|S: 665,699
Through the first 51 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 13.57 million units and is 19.42 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.85 million units.
The Switch has sold 20.09 million units in 51 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 6.52 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.67 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 51 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 73.7 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.4 percent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
Even in Europe Switch isn't too far from the PS5
remember that the Switch is sold as low as 200$.
They remain competitors for people's free time. Hardware configuration is a business decision. Nintendos business decision has turned out to be a better one in terms of consumer reception and subsequently sales.
The success of PlayStation has just driven Sony to be ranked 2nd in Japanese business market cap. Go on though, tell yourself that the Switch was a better better business decision than Sony's PS4 and PS5 strategy.
(Can somebody please report HardStuck for trolling/“console warring”? This is just a clear cut case of instigation.)
Meanwhile Nintendo’s stock value has exploded nearly 1,000% since 2015…all the while Sony has only seen roughly 500% growth in the same timespan. And NSW is possibly about the surpass PS2 software AND hardware figures despite no price cuts? (New SKU =/= price cut btw.) (Base PS2 cost no more than $130 by year six…which is not quite $350USD (2022/2023). And NSW games never recieve more than $20 cuts…unlike most PS2 games, which would typically end up in bargain bin prices.) Did I mention that NSW’s success isn’t coming off a strong predecessor home console system, making their success all the more crazy? And that NSW’s first-party figures comprise of roughly 60% of all software sales? And that NSW has 21 first-party titles to sell over 10mil? NSW also has two of among the strongest sales figures for any singular year of any video game system ever, selling 29mil (FY‘21) and 25mil (FY’22)…whereas Sony has only barely crossed 20mil a few time(s).
We can play this game of butting Sony and Nintendo…it’s not a winning one when discussing Nintendo Switch. By virtually every metric, Nintendo has smoked any-and-every PlayStation system. So, can it, Hardstuck.
You think stating Sony's market cap position in Japan is worth me being reported for console warring?
In a vacuum? No. If being introduced and employed in such a manner which violates site rules? Yes. Do you not think violating ToS is worthy of a potential ban?
I just don't understand how a comment about Sony's market cap violates the sites terms and conditions. It doesn't matter if it's in a vacuum or in the context that it was in. Using financial statistics and facts to prove that the PS brand is extremely successful is not console warring
Should you not be banned for using an alt Firebush03?
i alrdy talked with Bandorr abt this, i have no idea why this alt account hasn’t been banned yet (given the “NO EXCEPTIONS” part of this rule). If it gets banned, then great! If it doesn’t then that just means I have access to VGChartz while i’m locked from my main account (8:30am-9:45pm EST).
Sounds like he really ruffled your feathers there. Maybe take a breath there considering not all your points are valid. He didn't instigate anything. It's a sales comparison with all 3 platforms and he's on point and no reason for a ban. It just looks like you're being overly defensive on the matter. Also, how can Nintendo "smoke" any and every PS system when you admit it hasn't yet surpassed PS2 in HW and SW? Also, even if it does get close to PS2 in software, PS4 still sold more SW than that so no "smoking" has been done there at all. And the whole no price drop on Switch is pretty much played out at this point. The Switch lite is the price drop for the system and sold 25.27M units thus far. If you want to include those units in total HW sold (a dedicated handheld sku) than you can't ignore the price deduction of the unit as a goal post move. So just relax alphamb03.
“not all your points are valid” which ones? And please cite verbatim from OP.
Considering how bad they historically have done in Europe it's a good thing, but sure let's just try hard to diminish this success
All I was saying is, is that if you actually go by dollar sales instead of unit sales, it's still a no contest. Not trying to take away from Switch's success.