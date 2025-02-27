Forza Horizon 5 Launches April 29 for PS5 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games announced the open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 29.

The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99, and the Premium Edition is priced at $99.99. The Premium Edition includes early access to the game starting on April 25.

The PS5 version of the game will have Performance and Quality graphics modes. I will also be enhanced for the PS5 Pro, which will see the Performance mode receive improved visual fidelity and the Quality mode receive ray-traced car reflects to Races and Free Roam.

Forza Horizon 5 first launched for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2021.

