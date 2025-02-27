Forza Horizon 5 Launches April 29 for PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 849 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games announced the open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 29.
The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99, and the Premium Edition is priced at $99.99. The Premium Edition includes early access to the game starting on April 25.
The PS5 version of the game will have Performance and Quality graphics modes. I will also be enhanced for the PS5 Pro, which will see the Performance mode receive improved visual fidelity and the Quality mode receive ray-traced car reflects to Races and Free Roam.
View the PS5 release date trailer below:
Forza Horizon 5 first launched for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2021.
PlayStation players are getting access to a great game.
Xbox players are getting fewer reasons to stick with the platform in the future.
Microsoft are getting closer and closer to being fully third party.
AFAIK, Game Pass on console is only available on Xbox consoles and not available on PS5 or Switch, and 30+ million people aren't going to switch to PC just for Game Pass. That’s the only reason to get an Xbox, outside of just being invested in the platform for so long to where that's where all your friends, achievements, and digital game library is. And whether people want to acknowledge it or not, Xbox makes more money on GP subs (which is overwhelmingly on console) than multiplat game sales. They’re not giving up billions of dollars a year by getting out of the console business when Microsoft has given them such high revenue targets to meet.
They're not going the way of Sega because they can't afford to. Only way Xbox gets out of the console business completely is if Game Pass gets added to all the other console platforms. Game Pass is Xbox's primary business model and biggest money maker. Game Pass was the whole point of buying Bethesda and ABK. On top of getting into the mobile gaming business which they’re working on an Xbox Mobile Store for as well.
As their console sales continue to dwindle and Game pass subs continues to rise on PC, (up 30% last quarter) it's clear that the future road of game pass will be moved to PC as times goes on. Combined with the fact that MS is already shipping less or no consoles to certain regions of the world (Saudi Arabia and Brazil) and PlayStation accounting for 64% of Xbox spending from December, there has never been a worse time to stay invested in the Xbox console hardware. Next gen a lot of people are going to move to PC, PS6 and Switch 2 from the Xbox console or entirely from the ecosystem.
I'll keep buying Xbox games provided they are released on Physical media, but that's just the collector/hoarder part of me.
But I am feeling less "beholden" to the Xbox consoles these days, it certainly wasn't like the OG Xbox or Xbox 360 where I had to get those consoles to sit alongside my PC in order to play Halo, Fable, Gears of War and more.