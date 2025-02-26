Urban Myth Dissolution Center Sales Top 100,000 Units in 10 days - Sales

Publisher Shueisha Games and developer Haka Bunko announced Urban Myth Dissolution Center has sold over 100,000 units in 10 days.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center released for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 13.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center—your one-stop solution for researching and (dis)solving monstrous oddities, cursed relics, and dimensional anomalies!

Take on urban myth cases as heroine Azami Fukurai, under the supervision of Ayumu Meguriya, Level S psychic and Center Director.

The game is an episodic digital mystery adventure themed on multiple urban myths that roam the internet and presented in stunning psychedelic pixel art.

The player takes control of Azami for the detective legwork, collecting circumstantial evidence and social network posts to unravel the truth behind each urban myth, the hidden pasts of each client, and why they came to encounter each oddity. Dis(solve) each myth and case to discover each episode’s resolution and unexpected consequences.

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center is a privately owned institution specializing in adaptive research (both onsite and online) and collection, as well as psychic divination by Center Director Ayumu Meguriya, of the numerous urban myths that dot the offline and online worlds.

Characters

Azami Fukurai

The game’s heroine is a newly hired full-time, part-time member of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center’s staff. Working the Center’s cases inevitably makes anomalies and oddities part of her working day. She is able to see others’ intentions and residual thoughts through her glasses.

Ayumu Meguriya

Center Director of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center and Level S psychic. He avoids onsite research due to his wheelchair but can divine oddities’ true forms with his clairvoyant abilities.

Jasmine

Real name: Yasumi Tomarigi. Onsite Operative at the Urban Myth Dissolution Center. Her unmotivated part-timer attitude hides an unexplained wealth of skills including driving, close combat and surveillance ops.

