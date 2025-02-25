IDC Estimates Just Under 6M Handheld PCs Shipped in Last 3 Years - Sales

New estimates from IDC claim PC handhelds - Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and more - shipped just under six million units from 2022 to 2025.

This breaks down to 1,620,000 shipped in 2022, 2,867,000 units in 2023, and 1,485,000 units in 2024. IDC also forecasts 1,926,000 Handheld PCs will be shipped in 2025.

The vast majority of the nearly six million figure is for the Steam Deck with estimates of "upwards of 3.7 million" shipped and "quite possibly crossed 4 million by now."

This does mean the Windows-based handheld PCs, like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw, shipped around two million units from 2022 to 2024.

