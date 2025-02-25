IDC Estimates Just Under 6M Handheld PCs Shipped in Last 3 Years - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 1,021 Views
New estimates from IDC claim PC handhelds - Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and more - shipped just under six million units from 2022 to 2025.
This breaks down to 1,620,000 shipped in 2022, 2,867,000 units in 2023, and 1,485,000 units in 2024. IDC also forecasts 1,926,000 Handheld PCs will be shipped in 2025.
The vast majority of the nearly six million figure is for the Steam Deck with estimates of "upwards of 3.7 million" shipped and "quite possibly crossed 4 million by now."
This does mean the Windows-based handheld PCs, like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw, shipped around two million units from 2022 to 2024.
Thanks, The Verge.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
Niche products sell niche numbers; they're not really a mass market product like Switch or Playstation
Many forum members as well.
People need to remember... It's a PC.
And just like how consoles never replaced a PC...
Or how Mobile Android/iOS didn't replace mobile consoles... These devices will continue to exist in their own bubble and be supported just fine.
It exists as part of an "ecosystem". - Where companies like ASUS will try and sell you accessories and services and get you to buy more into their brand for things like Modems, Monitors, Docks, Peripherals and more... THAT'S where they are making the cash.
I entered into the ASUS ecosystem via their "TUF" line of motherboards back in the LGA2011 era and went on to buy keyboards, mice, routers, modems, displays, laptops because the brand was synonymous with reliability for me... And eventually got the ASUS ROG Ally.
That's the real point of these devices. Ecosystems.
People need to think bigger.
Its a mobile device, a Handheld (something i am not allowed to call the Switch despite it technically is one). Nothing replaces anything. PCs don't replace consoles and the other way round.
They are made for different purpuses. Both can do things the other can't.
Its the same for Mobile vs handhelds:
Both can do things you cannot do with the other device. Mobile also does not replace Handhelds (no matter how loud mass media shouted that out). Gaming on smartphones is a joke. Also these companies want you to play their games, they do not care where you play. Valve does not care if you buy a Steam Deck as long as you buy your games on Steam.
He literally just explained this to you, but you've worded it slightly differently to make it so that "PC's don't replace consoles".
"People need to remember... It's a PC", because it literally is one, OS and all.
If Valve did not care, they wouldn't have made the Deck in the first place, nor would they be updating and adding to their Steam OS.
I just have to ask, why are you doing this?.
Its a difficult definition in what these PC"handhelds" are... yes they are built around PC hardware. They have Steam OS. Is it a Mini PC in a handheld form or is it a PC in a handheld. I am not sure if i could use office there... if not, i am not sure if i would call it PC, because all these programmes like Exel, Word, Powerpoint (does it still exist?)... is one thing that makes a PC at least for me. If yes, i think it could be a bit complicated on this tiny screen with a handheld (console) layout of buttons but docked with an added mouse and keyboard, why not? Maybe its not a PC in a way a 0815 person would call it but yes you could use it as a PC...
What these things lack is exclusives that can only be played there!
Zero advertising for Steam Deck and still no retail availability outside of purchasing directly on Steam. Well, except for refurbished units with GameStop. Pretty good for a pet project.
The other three handhelds are available readily at retail and have only managed two million sold in three years between them.
Tbf barely anyone I know even knows the Rog Ally even exists, because most people don't even know of RoG branding.
They know about Steam though, but as we know, Steam Deck is a limited supply, and you can only order it directly through Steam, you cannot buy it anywhere else.
So we've got other handhelds like the Deck, where only the hardest of core gamers know where to buy and what they are, whilst the Deck is limited in both supply and can only be bought online via Steam. All in all, that explains the market penetration being what it is and it's lower sales volume.
?? Thats worse than i thought! I supposed the Steam Deck alone hit 5 million at the end of 2024?! But instead it seems to be down YoY for the year. I meam PSVR is at 5- 6 million sold. One thing is for sure. PC "Handhelds" are niche but they are also not the "Handheldkillers" (Switch) like some thought. Even If Sony was to make a Vita sucessor it would outsell this Kidsparty easily, even digital only. I guess the same would go even for an Xbox Mobile! So the Vita (18 million) and the WiiU (13,56 million) sold more than all PC "Handhelds" combined. Interesting...
This should clarify for a few people downplaying PS Portal sales and skepticle about a portable PS5 that hardware doesn't need to sell dozens of millions to be successful.
In the past consoles needed this to support a healthy userbase in able to supported dedicated software development. But if software is automatically compatible or just needs minimal optimising, then a small userbase is fine as long as the hardware sells at a profit
Was thinking the same, Portal sales are what? Like 2 mil now? And people said that's low but if Steam Deck has only ever sold 4million as a complete in demand device.
Key thing about both devices is the ability to have access to your library in a smaller package. It's why the Switch works so well, however Switch is an all in one package.
It was reported that Portal sold to like 1,5-3% of all PS5 users when numbers where around 61 million. That would be around 2,75 million if i optimistically round up. Nothing near mass market but definitly comparable to Steam Deck, Rog Alley & Co. As a niche product, yes we could say it has some sort of "sucess" but its a streaming only device vs native "handhelds" so it is indeed a bit different, so its a questionable comparrison. But if Sony decided to make their own PC "handheld", their brand power could indeed bring it to some sort of "market leading possition" in this niche field, similar to where PSVR (2) stands compared to other VR headsets... A PSP/ GBA level of sucess, let alone Switch/DS is a pipe dream...
Well according to the comments here, it's a "niche" product, and people here seem to value sales in the hundred millions as being successful. This is a chart website after all, people have slowly been moulded into boardroom level execs expecting higher sales volumes or thing will be a flop.
I would not say that people expect higher sales. Its just funny to see these numbers when some media in 2022 swore it would replace handhelds like the Switch. Nobody should be disappointed or angry (with me) if 3,7 million in 2 years (WiiU 3,56 million in 3 weeks/ PSVita ~1,1 million day 1) is not the outcome most people expected.
Remind me again why Xbox is getting into this market?
This seems to me that if you are not Nintendo, you might as well forget it.