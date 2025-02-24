Tekken 8 Sales Top 3 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,081 Views
Bandai Namco in its earnings call announced Tekken 8 has sold over three million units worldwide.
This figure is up from two million units sold as of February 2024.
It was also announced the Anna Williams DLC will launch on March 31 for Character Year 2 Pass owners and April 3 for all users.
Tekken 8 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2024.
Well deserved but man the season passes are getting old and out of hand
Multiple season passes? Seriously? Like ultimate edition wasn't enough they want more?
Impressive but I actually expected higher, it sold like a mil in it's first few weeks did it not? Just checked the internet and it was 2 mil in first month, and only 1 mil since then? Sure 3 mil is great but still.
This said, the game is great but bloody frustrating. Some character have huge advantages over others, it's not even funny.
Hmm, surprised it's not higher; 1 million in just under a year is significantly less than Tekken 7 managed even towards the end of its lifecycle.
Bandai Namco has says that Tekken 8 reached 3 million faster than Tekken 7 did.
Yeah, but Tekken 7 was a game that really flourished later on in its lifespan.
Tekken 8 may have prove to have long legs. It's a high-quality game, my favorite of the big fighting games this gen. I'm just hoping that Virtua Fighter 6 is amazing.
I think 3 millionis fine. Its one of the only multies i buy on PS5 because the Xbox controller is rubbish for fighting games. The PS controllers (and i am talking about all of them (PS1- PS5 including even the Handhelds PSP and PSV) are the best controllers for fighting games availible and ever made. Also its rumble finktion is great! Not as hard as the Xbox' "Duke" but powerfull! When using a fighting stick the console does not matter because you should clearly have the upper hand then.