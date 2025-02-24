Tekken 8 Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

posted 2 days ago

Bandai Namco in its earnings call announced Tekken 8 has sold over three million units worldwide.

This figure is up from two million units sold as of February 2024.

It was also announced the Anna Williams DLC will launch on March 31 for Character Year 2 Pass owners and April 3 for all users.

Tekken 8 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2024.

