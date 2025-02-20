Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Takes 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 40K, PS5 Sells 16K - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has retaken in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 14,753 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 16, 2025.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 6,294 units and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 3,370 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 13,801units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 10,737 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,129 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,050 units and Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,782 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,287 units and Super Mario Odyssey (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,214 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 40,003 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,049 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,826 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 23 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 14,753 (195,449) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 13,801 (1,189,073) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,737 (6,248,684) [NSW] Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Shueisha Games, 02/13/25) – 6,294 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,129 (3,811,294) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,050 (8,073,378) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,782 (5,523,073) [NSW] Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (2K, 02/11/25) – 3,370 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,287 (5,720,077) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,214 (2,550,165)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 26,561 (8,770,445) Switch Lite – 9,984 (6,454,403) PlayStation 5 – 8,169 (5,468,443) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,671 (159,487) Switch – 3,458 (20,059,374) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,209 (915,993) Xbox Series X – 1,612 (319,405) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 769 (19,687) Xbox Series S – 445 (330,686) PlayStation 4 – 23 (7,929,253)

