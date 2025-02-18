Avowed Advanced Access Release Debuts in 5th on the Steam Charts, Civilization VII Takes 1st - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sid Meier's Civilization VII has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 8, 2025, which ended February 18, 2025.

Pre-orders for two games are in the top 10 this week with Monster Hunter Wilds in second place and Elden Ring Nightreign in eighth place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II dropped two spots to third place, Steam Deck remained in fourth place, and the Advanced Access release of Avowed debuted in fifth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and Path of Exile 2 is up three spots to seventh place. Helldivers 2 fell four spots to ninth place and NBA 2K25 dropped two spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Steam Deck Avowed - Early Access Baldur's Gate 3 Path of Exile 2 Elden Ring Nightreign - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 NBA 2K25

Counter-Strike 2 Sid Meier's Civilization VII Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Apex Legends Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Marvel Rivals Avowed - Early Access Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

