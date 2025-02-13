Astro Bot Adding PS5 Pro Support and 5 New Weekly Levels Starting Today - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team ASOBI announced Astro Bot will be getting PlayStation 5 Pro support and five new weekly speedrun levels starting today.

"Unlike our last update Winter Wonder, which was a walk through the Xmas park, this new update features harder levels to test your jumping skills," said Team ASOBI studio director Nicolas Doucet. "Each level comes with a brand-new Special Bot to rescue and, once that’s done, can be replayed in Time Attack mode with online rankings. To access these, you will need to have completed the main game. So sharpen those skills again and let’s get rescuing."

Here is the full schedule of the weekly speedrun levels:

Feb 13: Tick-Tock Shock

Feb 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

Mar 6: Hard to Bear

Mar 13: Armored Hardcore

Astro Bot is available on the PlayStation 5.

