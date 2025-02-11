Civilization VII Debuts in 2nd on the Steam Charts - Sales

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II in its second week remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 7, 2025, which ended February 11, 2025.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII was the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in second place.

Pre-orders for Monster Hunter Wilds is up from sixth to third place.

Steam Deck is in fourth place, Helldivers 2 is in fifth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place. Rust is in seventh place, NBA 2K25 is in eighth place, Hogwarts Legacy is in ninth place, and Path of Exile 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Sid Meier's Civilization VII - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rust NBA 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Path of Exile 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Counter-Strike 2 Sid Meier's Civilization VII - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Marvel Rivals Helldivers 2 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Destiny 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

