PlayStation State of Play Set for February 12, Features 40 Minutes of PS5 Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, February 12 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.
The State of Play will be over 40 minutes in length and features "news and updates on great games coming to PS5" from studios around the world.
State of Play returns tomorrow, February 12!
Tune in at 2PM PT / 11PM CET for news and updates on great games coming to PS5: play.st/40Th27B— PlayStation (@playstation.com) February 11, 2025 at 10:04 AM
Sweet, not really expecting much from Sony this year but I hope we see the next RE game here
Unless the rumors of an NS2 exclusive RE game end up being true
Ghost of Yotei time!
Probably the only first party game we'll see lol
I continue to think it's crazy no one thinks Wolverine is releasing this year. Insomniac has three internal teams, and each one has consistently shipped a game every 4-5 years. Wolverine is from the Miles Morales team, which released in Nov 2020. This is the year of the claw lol
It's hard to know with Sony's new strategy. They announced and released Astrobot like 5 months apart or something crazy like that. They announced Wolverine at the start of the gen, Intergalactic looks like it might come next year.
Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotéi, and perhaps some Wolverine - that'd be great!
And then on the 13th Sony's going to have their Q3 (Oct to Dec. '24) earnings report. I'm pretty confident their report will be bonkers.
Interesting week in Playstation territory.