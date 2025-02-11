PlayStation State of Play Set for February 12, Features 40 Minutes of PS5 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, February 12 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 40 minutes in length and features "news and updates on great games coming to PS5" from studios around the world.

State of Play returns tomorrow, February 12! Tune in at 2PM PT / 11PM CET for news and updates on great games coming to PS5: play.st/40Th27B



[image or embed] — PlayStation (@playstation.com) February 11, 2025 at 10:04 AM

