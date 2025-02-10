Sniper Elite: Resistance Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 5, 2025, according to SELL.

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PS5) debuted in second place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Sniper Elite: Resistance Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Sniper Elite: Resistance Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Sniper Elite: Resistance Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Farming Simulator 25 Football Manager 2024 EA Sports FC 24

