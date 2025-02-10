Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 183 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 2, 2025.

The release of The Sims: Legacy Collection helped the game take second place. The release of the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 helped boost the game up to seventh place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up two spots to second place, EA Sports FC 25 remained in fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to fifth place.

The rest of the top 10 are re-entries with It Takes Two in sixth place, Just Dance 2025 Edition in eighth place, F1 24 in ninth place, and Hogwarts Legacy in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 The Sims Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V It Takes Two Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Just Dance 2025 Edition F1 24 Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles