Sniper Elite: Resistance Debuts in 4th on the Swiss Charts

posted 4 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 5th week of 2025.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is the one new release in the top 10 this week. It debuted in fourth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to second place, while Donkey Kong Country Returns dropped two spots to third place.

Minecraft remained in fifth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to sixth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in seventh place. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in eighth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell three spots to ninth place, and Grand theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Donkey Kong Country Returns Sniper Elite: Resistance - NEW Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V

