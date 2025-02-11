Switch Continues to Dominate - Japan Hardware Estimates for January 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 195,116 units sold for January 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 35.25 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 47,808 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.52 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 5,836 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 279,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 3,000 units. PS4 sold 326,318 units for the month of January 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 2,408 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 88,202 units (-31.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 172,231 (-78.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 5,036 units (-46.3%). It should be noted January 2025 is a four-week month, while January 2024 had five weeks.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 275,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 123,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 5,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for January 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 195,116 (35,253,162) PlayStation 5 - 47,808 (6,515,501) Xbox Series X|S - 5,836 (665,699)

Weekly Sales:

Japan January 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 57,846 PlayStation 5 - 11,834

Xbox Series X|S - 881

Japan January 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 47,574 PlayStation 5 - 10,747 Xbox Series X|S - 790

Japan January 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 45,339 PlayStation 5 - 12,348 Xbox Series X|S - 1,091

Japan February 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 44,357 PlayStation 5 - 12,879 Xbox Series X|S - 3,074

