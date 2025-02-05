Cloudheim Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Noodle Cat Games has announced Cloudheim for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

Rally your allies for spectacular, combo-driven combat in a destructible world, where enemies take more damage when you use physics to destroy them. Harness powerful abilities and craft ever-evolving weapons to unlock new skills and devastating combos. Explore diverse islands and mysterious dungeons from your flying turtle base, Odin Shell.

Play solo or in up to four-player online cooperative play with a cast of characters and creatures to guide your journey. Cloudheim blends fast-paced action and dynamic crafting as you dive into a colorful fantasy realm waiting to be transformed.

Master the Chaos

Unleash mayhem in a fully breakable world. Chain powerful abilities together and coordinate devastating team combos to crush your enemies. Tear down pillars onto the monsters around you, lasso enemies into tornadoes, shoot Greebles out of cannons, or kick exploding barrels into the fray.

Rise Together

Join forces with up to three friends in online cooperative play. Share every weapon and ability you unlock as you grow stronger together and discover new playable characters.

Forge Infinite Possibilities

With visual crafting, you’ll never have to wait for a friend in a menu. Craft a massive array of weapons, gear, and powerful abilities that you can use in battle—or sell if you don’t need them. Perhaps someday you can even craft worlds…

Cruise the Skies

Odin Shell, a massive, ancient turtle that carries a fragment of a dead god’s power, is your refuge and portal to the world. Expand your workshop, customize your space, run a thriving shop, and uncover hidden secrets as your fortress takes flight.

Explore an Untamed World

Adventure across diverse islands and explore mysterious, changing dungeons filled with challenging enemies, puzzles, crafting resources, and valuable loot waiting to be discovered.

Team Up with Fantastic Creatures

The resourceful Blins, the ever-hungry Gnasher, and the spiky yet loyal Swordcupine are all here to help you on your adventures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

