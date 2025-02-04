Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takes 2nd on the New Zealand Charts Following PC Release - Sales

/ 410 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 26, 2025.

The release of the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has helped the game take second place. The Twin Pack, which includes the two Final Fantasy VII remakes, came in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third place, while EA Sports FC 25 remained in fourth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped two spots to fifth place and while Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is up two spots to sixth place.

A Way Out, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and EA Sports UFC 5 re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack A Way Out Halo: The Master Chief Collection EA Sports UFC 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles