PC Release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Helps Drive Game to 2nd on the Australian Charts

Red Dead Redemption 2 has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 26, 2025.

The release of the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has helped the game take second place.

Grand Theft Auto V and EA Sports FC 25 are up one spot to third and fourth places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped two spots to fifth place, while Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege shot up from 10th to sixth place.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in its second week fell from second to eighth place. Minecraft (NS) and Halo: The Master Chief Collection re-entered the top 10 in seventh and 10th places, respectively. Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped three spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft (NS) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Super Mario Party Jamboree Halo: The Master Chief Collection

