Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Remains in 1st on the French Charts

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 4, 2025, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place, Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to third place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Black Myth: Wukong

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Forza Motorsport

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NBA 2K25 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Football Manager 2024 Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition

