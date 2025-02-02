Former PlayStation Boss on Switch 2: Nintendo Will Continue to be Successful - News

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview on the KIWI TALKZ YouTube channel discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 and why Nintendo stuck with a more conventional name by adding a number.

"[Nintendo] created so much brand value in the word Switch, why would you mess with that?" said Layden (via NintendoLife).

He added, "Everyone respects Nintendo, they're a competitor but you respect everything they've done to create this industry that now we all enjoy and love, so I think they'll keep on keeping on and the way they do it, they've got the right people around it, the right attitude around it."

"...they've been in this business a long time, they've seen all the peaks and valleys...they will continue to be successful."

Nintendo last month officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2 and will go over its next console in details on Wednesday, April 2 with the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer following the unveiling stated Xbox will be supporting the Nintendo Switch 2.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they're a really important part of this industry," said Spencer at the time.

He added, "It's hard with what’s publicly out there right now for everybody to get their [heads] around it, but who would ever bet against the success of that team? They are just masterful in what they do, Switch is a massive success, and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

'The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025.

