Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Discusses Xbox Multiplatform Strategy

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview on the KIWI TALKZ YouTube channel was asked about his thoughts on Microsoft's changing approach with Xbox and how they are releasing their games on more platforms.

"Multiplatform is a strategy, particularly in a world where the cost of development is increasing so dramatically," said Layden (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"What does it do to their brand? It makes the conversation harder to create the FOMO (fear of missing out) you're trying to do that by bringing everyone to your platform by saying, 'if you’re not here you're missing out,' but if it's available on all platforms, that’s one of your marketing tactics you can't use."

Layden mentioned Sega did something similar when it dropped out of the console race and became a third-party developer releasing its games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox.

"We've seen it before. I was in the business when Sega brought their Dreamcast titles to PS2, in time then Sega became a software-only company, and have had a great transformation in that sense," he said. "So it does have historical precedence."

Another former PlayStation executive, Adam Boyes, recently applauded Xbox for being "agile" in a gaming market that is changing. He said Xbox is now "an entertainment provider" and is no longer "just a disc producer and disc distributor."

"So if we think about that, the analogy that maybe PlayStation is HBO, Microsoft is Netflix, and Nintendo is Disney, then their job is to get incredibly interactive and engaging entertainment out to as many people as possible."

Xbox has been releasing more of its games on other consoles - the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. This includes Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded in 2024. Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will launch day one on the PlayStation 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 are coming to PS5 this Spring.

