Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Discusses Xbox Multiplatform Strategy
Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview on the KIWI TALKZ YouTube channel was asked about his thoughts on Microsoft's changing approach with Xbox and how they are releasing their games on more platforms.
"Multiplatform is a strategy, particularly in a world where the cost of development is increasing so dramatically," said Layden (via VideoGamesChronicle).
"What does it do to their brand? It makes the conversation harder to create the FOMO (fear of missing out) you're trying to do that by bringing everyone to your platform by saying, 'if you’re not here you're missing out,' but if it's available on all platforms, that’s one of your marketing tactics you can't use."
Layden mentioned Sega did something similar when it dropped out of the console race and became a third-party developer releasing its games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox.
"We've seen it before. I was in the business when Sega brought their Dreamcast titles to PS2, in time then Sega became a software-only company, and have had a great transformation in that sense," he said. "So it does have historical precedence."
Another former PlayStation executive, Adam Boyes, recently applauded Xbox for being "agile" in a gaming market that is changing. He said Xbox is now "an entertainment provider" and is no longer "just a disc producer and disc distributor."
"So if we think about that, the analogy that maybe PlayStation is HBO, Microsoft is Netflix, and Nintendo is Disney, then their job is to get incredibly interactive and engaging entertainment out to as many people as possible."
Xbox has been releasing more of its games on other consoles - the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. This includes Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded in 2024. Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will launch day one on the PlayStation 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 are coming to PS5 this Spring.
The problem is that Laydon does not seem to underatand that Sega basically had no choice because they where in financial trouble. MS is one of the richest companies ever, miles ahead of Sega in their beat years. They could buy them out with a small managers pocket money. The only problem would be the national pride of japan to sell a japanese company to an american one. MS could do more than another flop generation and still be fine. MS could also make Xbox games that are not on PC no matter what their costumers say and they'd be fine. Sony had to bring their games to PC because they would have been way to costy to keep them PSonly. Hardcorefans will deny it but its a financial fact! They don't just go out and say: We are super rich, we don't have to, but hey, lets waste some of our exclusive on the PC, only because we love PC gamers so much, although PC games cost less than console games so they bring less revenue and they sell less (sorry people but thats the truth) than the PS5 versions. Look at Spider Man 2 for example. That says it all and thats not the only game. IF it was selling so much better on the PC, why not screw Playstation and go 3rd as a PC Bitch... ähm sorry 3rd Party developer for PC.
What leads you to believe Layden doesn’t understand the Sega situation from this interview? Sounds like he was just providing an instance where an important hardware developer started releasing first-party software on rival systems…unless im misunderstanding? (which is very possible lol.)
He is comparing MS with Sega when they went 3rd Party in 2002/03. I think we agree over the fact, that the financial situation of MS (today) is totally different from Sega's in 2002 especially after the Dreamcast (and the Saturn).
Note on the PC versions - they may make less revenue but in financial terms the ROI will still likely be higher because costs are much lower. As the PS version shouldered the bulk of the dev costs, you only have to consider the costs of porting the game, which will be much lower.