MultiVersus to Go Offline on May 30

MultiVersus to Go Offline on May 30 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 604 Views

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games have announced Season 5 for MultiVersus will start on February 4 and will be the final season for the game as it will be taken offline on May 30.

The game will continue to be playable offline after May 30 for those who have the game downloaded and updated to the latest version. However, it will not be available to download on digital stores.

Season 5 adds DC's Aquaman and Looney Tunes' Lola Bunny as new playable characters.

Read a message from the developers below:

Hi everyone, ​

We have an important update to share regarding MultiVersus. After careful consideration, our next Season will serve as the final seasonal content update for the game. MultiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025, adding two new playable characters to the roster—DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny. All new Season 5 content, including Aquaman and Lola Bunny, will be earnable through gameplay. Both new characters will be accessible when Season 5 begins on February 4 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET—Aquaman via the Battle Pass as the first tier reward and Lola as the daily calendar login reward.​

All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three friends. To do this, you’ll need to install / download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.​

As of today, January 31, real money transactions will no longer be available for MultiVersus, which means you can no longer purchase Gleamium, but you can still use remaining Gleamium or character tokens to access in-game content until Season 5 ends on May 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, when Season 5 finishes, the game will no longer be available to download via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.​

Most importantly, we want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.​

We hope that you all enjoy the final Season of MultiVersus. For more information, please visit our Season 5 FAQ or follow our social/community channels. ​

—The MultiVersus Team​

Read a Q&A below:

Is Season 5 the final season for MultiVersus?

Yes, Season 5 will serve as the final season for MultiVersus.

Why is Season 5 the final season for MultiVersus?

This decision was not made lightly. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have put our heart and soul into MultiVersus, creating a unique social and cooperative experience from the ground up that brings together a variety of popular characters and worlds. We are very proud of the game we’ve built and are incredibly thankful for the support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey. Your passion and enthusiasm have been unmatched.

When will MultiVersus Season 5 start and end?

MultiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST and end on May 30, 2025, at 9 a.m. PDT.

What content will be available in MultiVersus Season 5?

MultiVersus Season 5 will feature DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny as new playable characters, along with a 70-tier Battle Pass, events, and challenges.

Will MultiVersus Season 5 content be earnable through gameplay?

All new content in Season 5 will be earnable through gameplay, including DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny, all Battle Pass rewards, and all items granted from events and challenges. Aquaman can be unlocked via the Battle Pass as the first tier reward and Lola Bunny can be unlocked as an immediate login reward. Both playable characters will be earnable when Season 5 begins on February 4 at 9 a.m. PST.

Will new content, updates, or fixes be added to MultiVersus after Season 5?

Season 5 will serve as the final season and content update for MultiVersus.

Will MultiVersus content be available for purchase with real money during or after Season 5?

As of today, January 31, 2025, real money transactions are no longer available for MultiVersus. Unused Gleamium and character tokens can still be used to access and purchase content in-game until the end of Season 5 on May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT.

Can players use Battle Pass tokens during Season 5?

Battle Pass tokens will not be needed as players will be able to earn all 70 tiers of Battle Pass rewards during Season 5, including the new Aquaman playable character as the first tier reward.

Will MultiVersus be available to play or download after Season 5?

After Season 5, MultiVersus will no longer be available to play online or download via the PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three players. To do this, players will need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to a PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.

Can players access MultiVersus offline on more than one platform after Season 5?

To access MultiVersus offline on more than one supported platform, players must make sure to complete the process on each respective platform. This process requires players to install/download the latest version of the game during Season 5 (February 4 through May 30) on each platform and log in on each platform before May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to a PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.

What content/modes will be available offline for MultiVersus after Season 5?

After Season 5, players will have an option to enjoy MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three players, as well as the training mode (The Lab), with all characters unlocked and playable.

Will progression, purchases, and earned content be available after Season 5?

Players will be able to enjoy MultiVersus offline after Season 5 with all earned and purchased content moving forward by accessing their local save file connected to their PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account. This process requires players to install/download the latest version of the game during Season 5 (February 4 through May 30) and log in before May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to a PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account. Please note, to access MultiVersus offline on more than one supported platform, players must make sure to complete this process on each respective platform.

How long will MultiVersus be available to play offline after Season 5?

Players will be able to enjoy the game offline for the foreseeable future by installing/downloading the latest version of the game during Season 5 (February 4 through May 30) and logging in before May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to a PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.

Can players create a MultiVersus account after Season 5?

Players interested in creating a MultiVersus account must do so before Season 5 ends on May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT, at which point MultiVersus will no longer be available to play online or download via the PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, and Steam, or Epic Games Store.

Can players reinstall MultiVersus after Season 5 ends?

Players who delete/uninstall the game prior to the end of Season 5 will be able to reinstall after May 30. Please note, to access earned and purchased content offline after May 30, players will need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5 (February 4 through May 30). After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to a PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.

Can players use remaining Gleamium or other in-game currencies during or after Season 5?

Unused Gleamium and character tokens will remain available to access and purchase content in-game until Season 5 ends on May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. Please note, as of today, January 31, real money transactions are no longer available for MultiVersus.

Will refunds be available for any MultiVersus purchases?

This announcement does not change any current refund policies or terms offered by the storefront(s) from which content was previously purchased. For more information, please visit the customer support pages for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games.

How will this update impact Player First Games?

We do not have any announcements or updates on Player First Games to share at this time.

MultiVersus is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

MultiVersus is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.


