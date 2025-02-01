MultiVersus to Go Offline on May 30 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games have announced Season 5 for MultiVersus will start on February 4 and will be the final season for the game as it will be taken offline on May 30.

The game will continue to be playable offline after May 30 for those who have the game downloaded and updated to the latest version. However, it will not be available to download on digital stores.

Season 5 adds DC's Aquaman and Looney Tunes' Lola Bunny as new playable characters.

Read a message from the developers below:

Hi everyone, ​

We have an important update to share regarding MultiVersus. After careful consideration, our next Season will serve as the final seasonal content update for the game. MultiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025, adding two new playable characters to the roster—DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny. All new Season 5 content, including Aquaman and Lola Bunny, will be earnable through gameplay. Both new characters will be accessible when Season 5 begins on February 4 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET—Aquaman via the Battle Pass as the first tier reward and Lola as the daily calendar login reward.​

All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three friends. To do this, you’ll need to install / download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.​

As of today, January 31, real money transactions will no longer be available for MultiVersus, which means you can no longer purchase Gleamium, but you can still use remaining Gleamium or character tokens to access in-game content until Season 5 ends on May 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, when Season 5 finishes, the game will no longer be available to download via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.​

Most importantly, we want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.​

We hope that you all enjoy the final Season of MultiVersus. For more information, please visit our Season 5 FAQ or follow our social/community channels. ​

—The MultiVersus Team​

Read a Q&A below:

MultiVersus is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

