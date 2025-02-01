Shoot 'Em Up Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage Headed to Switch on May 29 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher CFK and developer DeerFarm have announced the shoot 'em up, Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 29.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Popular vertically scrolling shoot’em up game Shikhondo is back and powered up! One day, the soul-starved Youkai escape from the depths of hell. Now, the story of the Grim Reaper and the girl who has fallen into this land begins!

Continuing the Long Line of Shoot’em Up Classics

Boasts unique and charming protagonists, a variety of bosses with bizarre and fantastical designs, and waves upon waves of enemies to keep players on their toes!

The Charm of Eastern Fantasy

In reimagining the Youkai from Korean folktales and historical records from a new perspective, the game features inventive original characters drawn in an elegant fashion and a gripping story fully-voiced by professional voice actresses.

Soul Collection System

Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage features a unique system called ‘Soul Collect’, where players can charge their ‘Soul Gauge’ as they avoid enemy bullets. It’s perilous, but the closer players stay to bullets, the faster their gauges charge! Then, players can use their dodge to evade bullets for a moment! Nullify enemy attacks and shoot for a new high score!

Various Game Modes

Play through the main story in Arcade mode, focus down the bosses in Boss Rush mode, or get double souls but lose in a single hit in Hardcore mode. Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage also features a new Dual mode, a strategic single-player mode that allows switching between the two protagonists to match the circumstances players face! In addition, the game has been reworked, adding new optional features and even a new stage!

Characters

The Girl

One day, the girl falls into this world, losing even the memory of her own name. She begins her harrowing journey to fight the youkai in search of her memories, her hometown, and her family.

Grim Reaper

Death’s emissary who must face the begrudged souls-turned-Youkai and perform her given duties. She happens upon the girl, teaming up to help her.

