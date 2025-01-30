Forza Horizon 5 Headed to PS5 in Spring 2025 - News

/ 803 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have announced the open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025. Wishlisting on PS5 is now available on the PlayStation Store.

"This Spring, the Horizon Festival arrives on PlayStation 5," said Playground Games. "Start your adventure with cross-play on all platforms."

The PS5 version of the game is developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. It will feature the same content as the Xbox and PC versions. The Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, as well as previously released Car Packs will also be available for purchase.

Forza Horizon 5 will support cross-play across the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The game will also be getting a new free content update on all platforms, called Horizon Realms. It will give the players the chance to play a collection of some of the community's favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside other surprises.

Forza Horizon 5 first released Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in November 2021.

The racing game surpassed 40 million players in July 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles