Resident Evil Series Sales Top 167M Units, Monster Hunter Series Top 108M Units

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 167 million units sold lifetime. The Monster Hunter series has now sold over 108 million units, while Street Fighter series sales have topped 56 million units.

The Devil May Cry series has now sold over 33 million units, the Dead Rising series over 18 million units, the Ace Attorney series over 13 million units, Dragon’s Dogma series over 13 million units, and the Marvel vs. Capcom series over 12 million units.

Sales for the Mega Man series remained at 42 million units and the Onimusha series remained at 8.7 million units.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter: World has now sold over 28.123 million units, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has sold over 14.933 million units. Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 16.791 million units and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over 9.488 million units.

Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 15.030 million units, Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold over 14.460 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold over 10.969 million units, and the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over 9.231 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 8.963 million units and Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4.301 million units.

