No Man's Sky Worlds Part II Update Out Now

Hello Games has released the Worlds Part II update - version 5.5 - for No Man's Sky.

The update adds new landscapes, purple-class solar systems, deep oceans, inventory sorting with a single button press, gas giants, a new narrative-driven mission, and more.

View the Worlds Part II update trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

Worlds Part II: Introducing Update 5.5

Update 5.50, Worlds Part II, transforms the universe with new stars, new story, and new planets. Explore ancient ruins, gas giants and water worlds, and discover strange creatures, varied biomes and dramatic terrain. Featuring new gameplay, huge improvements in lighting and water rendering, and much more.

Our journey continues.

Spectacular New Landscapes – Traverse wilder, stranger, more alien terrain than ever before. The algorithm of the universe has evolved to generate beautiful new mountains, deep valleys, and sprawling plains on untouched planets, waiting to be discovered.

– Traverse wilder, stranger, more alien terrain than ever before. The algorithm of the universe has evolved to generate beautiful new mountains, deep valleys, and sprawling plains on untouched planets, waiting to be discovered. The Universe Expands – A new class of star has manifested in the universe. Purple-class solar systems feature countless new worlds, ready for discovery. Weave space and time for the Autophage in an epic new story to reveal these mysterious hidden shards of reality…

– A new class of star has manifested in the universe. Purple-class solar systems feature countless new worlds, ready for discovery. Weave space and time for the Autophage in an epic new story to reveal these mysterious hidden shards of reality… Deep Oceans – Plunge miles below the surface into incredibly deep oceans. Far removed from the light of any sun, illuminated only by the glow of corals, these shadowy ocean floors harbor many otherworldly landscapes and secretive aquatic lifeforms.

– Plunge miles below the surface into incredibly deep oceans. Far removed from the light of any sun, illuminated only by the glow of corals, these shadowy ocean floors harbor many otherworldly landscapes and secretive aquatic lifeforms. Inventory Sorting – Organize your inventory with a single button press. Automatically sort your items by name, type, value or color. Discrete stacks of the same item will also be consolidated.

– Organize your inventory with a single button press. Automatically sort your items by name, type, value or color. Discrete stacks of the same item will also be consolidated. Gas Giants – Huge gas worlds have formed across the galaxy, bringing their own unique environments and materials. These giant planets are characterized by immense atmospheric pressure, tremendous gravity and volatile atmospheres, and each is orbited by a collection of moons.

– Huge gas worlds have formed across the galaxy, bringing their own unique environments and materials. These giant planets are characterized by immense atmospheric pressure, tremendous gravity and volatile atmospheres, and each is orbited by a collection of moons. In Stellar Multitudes – A new narrative-driven mission deepens the lore of the universe and expands upon the story of Atlas, Atlantid, and the robotic Autophage lifeforms. Meet new friends and reconnect with old ones in an epic adventure to recover lost star systems.

– A new narrative-driven mission deepens the lore of the universe and expands upon the story of Atlas, Atlantid, and the robotic Autophage lifeforms. Meet new friends and reconnect with old ones in an epic adventure to recover lost star systems. Deepwater Guardian – Dredging the seas for fish will sometimes provoke a deepwater guardian to emerge from the depths and defend its watery children. Travellers who defeat this vengeful creature will earn the unique Child of Aquarius title in commemoration of their victory.

– Dredging the seas for fish will sometimes provoke a deepwater guardian to emerge from the depths and defend its watery children. Travellers who defeat this vengeful creature will earn the unique Child of Aquarius title in commemoration of their victory. Fishing Milestones – Display the evidence of your fishing achievements with a selection of new tank-themed helmets! These unusual appearance overrides will replace a traditional head with a special cranium/aquarium interchange, and can be earned through reaching milestones in fishing.

– Display the evidence of your fishing achievements with a selection of new tank-themed helmets! These unusual appearance overrides will replace a traditional head with a special cranium/aquarium interchange, and can be earned through reaching milestones in fishing. Dense Jungles – Delve into the thick vegetation and dense undergrowth of lush jungles. Every jungle is unique, and can feature different colors and dominant species of tree.

– Delve into the thick vegetation and dense undergrowth of lush jungles. Every jungle is unique, and can feature different colors and dominant species of tree. Environmental Hazards – Planets now feature local hazards in addition to the survival challenges posed by the weather. Explorers should be on the lookout for drifting clouds of toxic spores, small-scale radioactive fallout, volcanic eruptions, and geothermal geysers.

– Planets now feature local hazards in addition to the survival challenges posed by the weather. Explorers should be on the lookout for drifting clouds of toxic spores, small-scale radioactive fallout, volcanic eruptions, and geothermal geysers. Abandoned Mode – New custom-mode games can set the universe’s population to abandoned. Abandoned mode removes all alien lifeforms from the game, creating a lonelier and more challenging survival experience.

– New custom-mode games can set the universe’s population to abandoned. Abandoned mode removes all alien lifeforms from the game, creating a lonelier and more challenging survival experience. Seahorses – The diversity of marine life has increased with shoals of seahorses now swimming through the oceans.

– The diversity of marine life has increased with shoals of seahorses now swimming through the oceans. Enhanced Water – The surface of water is now much higher-fidelity. Clouds, nebulae, and other planets are now reflected, and terrain reflections have been improved with accurate lighting and fogging. Subsurface scattering has been enhanced, creating spectacular glows when the sun’s light grazes the crest of a wave. The diversity of foam has also increased, with some planets featuring glowing foam.

– The surface of water is now much higher-fidelity. Clouds, nebulae, and other planets are now reflected, and terrain reflections have been improved with accurate lighting and fogging. Subsurface scattering has been enhanced, creating spectacular glows when the sun’s light grazes the crest of a wave. The diversity of foam has also increased, with some planets featuring glowing foam. Anomalous Creatures – Curious geometric lifeforms can be found floating around some planetary surfaces, their inner lives unknowable to more conventional creatures.

– Curious geometric lifeforms can be found floating around some planetary surfaces, their inner lives unknowable to more conventional creatures. Enter The Abyss – Explorers who brave the ultra-deep waters found on some worlds will face a range of increased hazards as they plunge into the dark. Equip the new Pressure Membrane and go on the hunt for rich mineral seams, exotic sea glass, and colossal creatures…

– Explorers who brave the ultra-deep waters found on some worlds will face a range of increased hazards as they plunge into the dark. Equip the new Pressure Membrane and go on the hunt for rich mineral seams, exotic sea glass, and colossal creatures… Smoother Modding Experience – Player-created game modifications (mods) are now handled more robustly, greatly improving compatibility across game updates. Mod authors can now create their mods more precisely, reducing the frequency of conflicts and improving conflict handling. Mod users have more control over the behaviour of their mods with the addition of a Mod Settings file, which allows installed mods to be prioritized or disabled.

– Player-created game modifications (mods) are now handled more robustly, greatly improving compatibility across game updates. Mod authors can now create their mods more precisely, reducing the frequency of conflicts and improving conflict handling. Mod users have more control over the behaviour of their mods with the addition of a Mod Settings file, which allows installed mods to be prioritized or disabled. Frozen Diversity – Explore a dramatic new range of icy planets, with increased diversity of flora, minerals and other terrestrial curios on sub-zero worlds.

– Explore a dramatic new range of icy planets, with increased diversity of flora, minerals and other terrestrial curios on sub-zero worlds. Colossus Refiner – The sturdy Colossus Exocraft can now support a 3-slot mineral processing rig, allowing Travellers to process complex recipes while driving across planets.

– The sturdy Colossus Exocraft can now support a 3-slot mineral processing rig, allowing Travellers to process complex recipes while driving across planets. Giant Squids – New species of tentacled mollusc now inhabit the waters of the universe. These haunting cephalopods range from the small to the truly colossal…

– New species of tentacled mollusc now inhabit the waters of the universe. These haunting cephalopods range from the small to the truly colossal… Relic Worlds – Explore the crumbling ruins of ancient civilizations. Excavate architectural blueprints and harvest polished stone to learn the secrets of their construction.

– Explore the crumbling ruins of ancient civilizations. Excavate architectural blueprints and harvest polished stone to learn the secrets of their construction. Dynamic Water Simulation – Starships, creatures, Travellers and other moving objects will now dynamically generate waves and wakes, making water more responsive and interactive.

– Starships, creatures, Travellers and other moving objects will now dynamically generate waves and wakes, making water more responsive and interactive. Feed The Universe – Iteration Cronus now maintains a food market aboard the Space Anomaly, allowing Travellers to mass-donate different food items each day. Cooking also benefits from a large range of quality of life improvements, including an overhauled recipe catalogue, more accessible nutrient processors, and a smoother UI experience.

– Iteration Cronus now maintains a food market aboard the Space Anomaly, allowing Travellers to mass-donate different food items each day. Cooking also benefits from a large range of quality of life improvements, including an overhauled recipe catalogue, more accessible nutrient processors, and a smoother UI experience. Manta Rays – Gentle manta rays can be discovered drifting serenely through the oceans and seas, their wings slowly beating as they follow the currents.

– Gentle manta rays can be discovered drifting serenely through the oceans and seas, their wings slowly beating as they follow the currents. Towering Waves – Tides and waves now more realistically impact objects floating on the ocean’s surface. Travellers, Exocraft and Starships will gently bob with the swell of the water—or find themselves tossed about by violent waves during a storm!

– Tides and waves now more realistically impact objects floating on the ocean’s surface. Travellers, Exocraft and Starships will gently bob with the swell of the water—or find themselves tossed about by violent waves during a storm! Enriched Seas – The biodiversity of underwater biomes has been significantly increased. The seas have been enriched with a range of new plant species and mineral formations, and burst to life with bubbles, algae blooms, bioluminescent organisms, strange floating flora, and much more.

– The biodiversity of underwater biomes has been significantly increased. The seas have been enriched with a range of new plant species and mineral formations, and burst to life with bubbles, algae blooms, bioluminescent organisms, strange floating flora, and much more. Titan Expedition – Coming soon is Expedition Seventeen: Titan. Awake with other Travellers upon a mighty gas giant, and embark upon a voyage to chart a dazzling array of new stars and new worlds. Complete milestones to earn exclusive rewards, including the stone-hewn Pillar of Titan staff and imposing Wraith, a unique living starship.

– Coming soon is Expedition Seventeen: Titan. Awake with other Travellers upon a mighty gas giant, and embark upon a voyage to chart a dazzling array of new stars and new worlds. Complete milestones to earn exclusive rewards, including the stone-hewn Pillar of Titan staff and imposing Wraith, a unique living starship. Lighting Overhaul – Lighting throughout the game has been deeply reworked, increasing the precision of light sources, and how light is reflected and absorbed by surfaces. Specular highlights are now more pronounced and dramatic—especially noticeable on distant terrain and metallic objects—and the hue of ambient lighting more accurately reflects nearby surfaces.

– Lighting throughout the game has been deeply reworked, increasing the precision of light sources, and how light is reflected and absorbed by surfaces. Specular highlights are now more pronounced and dramatic—especially noticeable on distant terrain and metallic objects—and the hue of ambient lighting more accurately reflects nearby surfaces. Floating Nautilon Platform – The Nautilon submarine exocraft can now be summoned from a floating bay, deployable upon the surface of any deep body of water. Directly descend to the depths from the centre of a vast ocean!

– The Nautilon submarine exocraft can now be summoned from a floating bay, deployable upon the surface of any deep body of water. Directly descend to the depths from the centre of a vast ocean! Deep-Sea Atmospherics – Explore the seabed to discover beautiful underwater landscapes with a unique ambience. Sound is muted in these abyssal depths; light is scattered and vision obscured by murk and particles. Find your way along the glowing corals, guided by the few crepuscular rays of light that penetrate the dark.

– Explore the seabed to discover beautiful underwater landscapes with a unique ambience. Sound is muted in these abyssal depths; light is scattered and vision obscured by murk and particles. Find your way along the glowing corals, guided by the few crepuscular rays of light that penetrate the dark. Fishing Missions – Visit the mission agent at a space station to undertake solo fishing challenges, or head to the Space Anomaly to sign up for multiplayer fishing missions at the Nexus. Earn valuable rewards for your angling achievements!

– Visit the mission agent at a space station to undertake solo fishing challenges, or head to the Space Anomaly to sign up for multiplayer fishing missions at the Nexus. Earn valuable rewards for your angling achievements! Starship Cold Storage – Travellers with a capital ship can now make use of long-term storage for their starships, freeing up space to acquire new ships. Up to eighteen additional ships can be stored, each of which retain their technology loadout ready for redeployment when needed.

– Travellers with a capital ship can now make use of long-term storage for their starships, freeing up space to acquire new ships. Up to eighteen additional ships can be stored, each of which retain their technology loadout ready for redeployment when needed. Spore-Filled Worlds – New varieties of toxic planet can be found across the universe, their atmospheres thick with spores from oversized polyps.

– New varieties of toxic planet can be found across the universe, their atmospheres thick with spores from oversized polyps. Interior Lighting Overhaul – The brightness and color of lighting in enclosed spaces such as caves, bases, space stations and planetary buildings is more precisely localized. External lighting conditions are more accurately occluded by opaque surfaces, creating cosier interior atmospheres.

– The brightness and color of lighting in enclosed spaces such as caves, bases, space stations and planetary buildings is more precisely localized. External lighting conditions are more accurately occluded by opaque surfaces, creating cosier interior atmospheres. Water on Moons – Lakes, seas, and oceans can now sometimes be found on the moons that orbit larger planets.

– Lakes, seas, and oceans can now sometimes be found on the moons that orbit larger planets. Faster Loading – Cutting-edge compression technology reduces game file size by more than 10%, allowing for larger content updates without increasing download size or storage space consumption, and making all future patches smaller. Load times are up to 4x faster, and improved data caching reduces hitches during transitions, such as when flying from planetary atmosphere into space.

– Cutting-edge compression technology reduces game file size by more than 10%, allowing for larger content updates without increasing download size or storage space consumption, and making all future patches smaller. Load times are up to 4x faster, and improved data caching reduces hitches during transitions, such as when flying from planetary atmosphere into space. Hermit Crabs – Shy hermit crabs can be found scuttling across underwater terrains, improvising their mobile homes from a range of different shells and shell-like objects.

– Shy hermit crabs can be found scuttling across underwater terrains, improvising their mobile homes from a range of different shells and shell-like objects. Floating Islands – Free-floating islands of terrain can now be discovered across a much broader range of planetary environments. Explore and build upon gravity-defying icy, toxic, radioactive, molten, and marshy islands.

– Free-floating islands of terrain can now be discovered across a much broader range of planetary environments. Explore and build upon gravity-defying icy, toxic, radioactive, molten, and marshy islands. Waterworlds – These rare planetary bodies have been entirely consumed by the waves, their surface one endless ocean. These worlds are home to the deepest of water, stretching miles beneath the surface…

– These rare planetary bodies have been entirely consumed by the waves, their surface one endless ocean. These worlds are home to the deepest of water, stretching miles beneath the surface… Prawns – Underwater explorers can now happen upon aquatic shrimp-like crustaceans as they scuttle and swim in both lakes and open seas.

– Underwater explorers can now happen upon aquatic shrimp-like crustaceans as they scuttle and swim in both lakes and open seas. Bizarre Lifeforms – Rare, whimsical, and mind-bogglingly strange new species of creature can be discovered dancing across some worlds.

– Rare, whimsical, and mind-bogglingly strange new species of creature can be discovered dancing across some worlds. Richer Shadows – Through an extension to ambient occlusion technology, microshadow detail has been added to the game, increasing contrast on everything in the universe – from lifeforms to ships to potted plants.

– Through an extension to ambient occlusion technology, microshadow detail has been added to the game, increasing contrast on everything in the universe – from lifeforms to ships to potted plants. Constructable Ruins – Bring ancient architectural secrets into planetary bases with a collection of buildable ruins, including slabs, statues, arches, totems and more. Explore relic worlds to learn the blueprints, and mine polished stone to construct your own replica pieces.

– Bring ancient architectural secrets into planetary bases with a collection of buildable ruins, including slabs, statues, arches, totems and more. Explore relic worlds to learn the blueprints, and mine polished stone to construct your own replica pieces. Multi-tool Archiving – The buildable Weapon Rack base part now allows Travellers to archive up to 18 Multi-Tools, freeing up space to earn new equipment. Archived Multi-Tools retain all installed technology and can be reactivated at any time.

– The buildable Weapon Rack base part now allows Travellers to archive up to 18 Multi-Tools, freeing up space to earn new equipment. Archived Multi-Tools retain all installed technology and can be reactivated at any time. Arid Wastelands – Skim across the sands and admire the imposing rock formations of new and diverse desert environments. Searching for delicate desert blossoms hidden amongst the dunes…

– Skim across the sands and admire the imposing rock formations of new and diverse desert environments. Searching for delicate desert blossoms hidden amongst the dunes… Bioluminescent Striders – Discover exotic new bioluminescent creatures. These alien lifeforms pulsate and glow as they traverse their homeworlds, their beating hearts visible through translucent skin.

– Discover exotic new bioluminescent creatures. These alien lifeforms pulsate and glow as they traverse their homeworlds, their beating hearts visible through translucent skin. Nutrient Ingestor – A new Exosuit technology has been added, the Nutrient Ingestor, allowing players to input large amounts of edible items. These nutrient sources will be automatically consumed one at a time as necessary, providing powerful and long-lasting benefits.

– A new Exosuit technology has been added, the Nutrient Ingestor, allowing players to input large amounts of edible items. These nutrient sources will be automatically consumed one at a time as necessary, providing powerful and long-lasting benefits. Customizable Fishing Rigs – Create your own unique angling appearing by customising the Fishing Rig with a range of line colors and bespoke new floats.

– Create your own unique angling appearing by customising the Fishing Rig with a range of line colors and bespoke new floats. Pillar of Titan Staff – Earn this unique staff during the Titan Expedition. Though hewn from polished stone, it floats in the hand as if it were no weight at all…

– Earn this unique staff during the Titan Expedition. Though hewn from polished stone, it floats in the hand as if it were no weight at all… Exocraft Flamethrowers – All terrestrial Exocraft can now be fitted with a Mounted Flamethrower for devastating damage in short-range combat.

– All terrestrial Exocraft can now be fitted with a Mounted Flamethrower for devastating damage in short-range combat. Hostile Flora – The range and diversity of hostile plantlife has been increased, with new species of hazardous flora taking root across the universe.

– The range and diversity of hostile plantlife has been increased, with new species of hazardous flora taking root across the universe. Colourful Marine Life – The diversity of aquatic life has been significantly increased, with a large number of colorful and radiant procedurally-generated new fish species.

– The diversity of aquatic life has been significantly increased, with a large number of colorful and radiant procedurally-generated new fish species. Raindrops on Water – Individual droplets of rain falling upon water now create tiny ripples in the water’s surface.

– Individual droplets of rain falling upon water now create tiny ripples in the water’s surface. Twitch Drops – Earn a generous assortment of in-game rewards – including Multi-Tools, ships, creature companions, character customizations, the rare opportunity to claim an Autophage staff, and more – by tuning into Twitch streams of Worlds Part II! Visit the Twitch Drops page to learn more and sign up. You can earn rewards even if you don’t own No Man’s Sky yet. Just connect on the website, tune into the campaign running from Thursday 30th January to Monday 3rd February, and claim your rewards later at any time.

– Earn a generous assortment of in-game rewards – including Multi-Tools, ships, creature companions, character customizations, the rare opportunity to claim an Autophage staff, and more – by tuning into Twitch streams of Worlds Part II! Visit the Twitch Drops page to learn more and sign up. You can earn rewards even if you don’t own No Man’s Sky yet. Just connect on the website, tune into the campaign running from Thursday 30th January to Monday 3rd February, and claim your rewards later at any time. Quality of Life – A significant number of UI and quality of life enhancements have been added, including: refined popup visuals; the ability to add favorite bases or space stations to the teleporter menu; east and west compass icons; improved first-person Exocraft handling; and the starship attempting to land at the best-possible pad in Space Stations.

– A significant number of UI and quality of life enhancements have been added, including: refined popup visuals; the ability to add favorite bases or space stations to the teleporter menu; east and west compass icons; improved first-person Exocraft handling; and the starship attempting to land at the best-possible pad in Space Stations. Variable Refresh Rate – 120Hz display output and variable refresh rate (VRR) is now available on PlayStation 5 for supported displays, enabling ultra-smooth visuals, reduced latency, and higher framerates without introducing stuttering.

– 120Hz display output and variable refresh rate (VRR) is now available on PlayStation 5 for supported displays, enabling ultra-smooth visuals, reduced latency, and higher framerates without introducing stuttering. Titanic Planets – Find these colossal worlds in purple-class star systems. Terrestrial planets on a never-before-seen scale, these dominate their local area and warp the gravity on each of their many moons.

– Find these colossal worlds in purple-class star systems. Terrestrial planets on a never-before-seen scale, these dominate their local area and warp the gravity on each of their many moons. Exotic Worlds – Giant alien plants have taken root across the universe, bringing diversity as well as eerie beauty to each of the planets they infest.

– Giant alien plants have taken root across the universe, bringing diversity as well as eerie beauty to each of the planets they infest. Mutated Biomes – Radioactive planets are more varied and full of life. Isotopic trees form and grow in new patterns throughout the universe, distorted by the uranium-rich soil of their irradiated homeworlds.

– Radioactive planets are more varied and full of life. Isotopic trees form and grow in new patterns throughout the universe, distorted by the uranium-rich soil of their irradiated homeworlds. Titan Stripes Ship Customization – Complete the Titan Expedition to earn the unique Titan Stripes paint style for fighter and hauler starships, evoking the aesthetic of 1970s science fiction book covers.

– Complete the Titan Expedition to earn the unique Titan Stripes paint style for fighter and hauler starships, evoking the aesthetic of 1970s science fiction book covers. Deep Water Quality Of Life – Slice through underwater environs with a faster, more maneuverable, and more responsive Nautilon submersible exocraft. Boost, dive or re-surface with a single command, and excavate terrain with the new Dredging Laser technology. The experience of swimming has also been significantly improved, with enhancements to agility, camera responsiveness, and underwater Multi-Tool accuracy.

– Slice through underwater environs with a faster, more maneuverable, and more responsive Nautilon submersible exocraft. Boost, dive or re-surface with a single command, and excavate terrain with the new Dredging Laser technology. The experience of swimming has also been significantly improved, with enhancements to agility, camera responsiveness, and underwater Multi-Tool accuracy. Dramatic Re-Entry – The experience of re-entering the atmosphere from space has been refreshed with new visual effects.

– The experience of re-entering the atmosphere from space has been refreshed with new visual effects. Sun-Soaked Variety – Burnt worlds have been revitalized, with new formations of heat-seeking foliage and ever-burning minerals spreading across the universe.

– Burnt worlds have been revitalized, with new formations of heat-seeking foliage and ever-burning minerals spreading across the universe. Localized Anomalies – Planets can now fall under the influence of strange weather anomalies, including dramatic electromagnetic events, enhanced storms and tornadoes, and even localized gravity inversion zones.

– Planets can now fall under the influence of strange weather anomalies, including dramatic electromagnetic events, enhanced storms and tornadoes, and even localized gravity inversion zones. Wraith Starship – Survey new worlds in the Titan Expedition to claim The Wraith, a unique living ship dredged from the inky depths of a water world.

Read the patch notes below:

New Star Systems

A new class of stellar body has been added to the universe.

These purple-class systems are additional stars, allowing the universe to expand with increased diversity without regenerating existing planets or resetting the exploration and construction efforts of the community.

Terrain Generation

The terrain generation algorithm has been evolved and refined to generate more diverse planetary shapes, with mountains, deep valleys, and sprawling plains.

Specific improvements have been made to reduce repeating patterns on individual planets, increasing the range of different shapes and terrain styles seen on a single world.

Other improvements include the ability to generate significantly deeper oceans.

These new terrain settings have been applied to all planets found within purple star systems. Terrain in existing systems has not been regenerated, and bases have not been reset.

On all planets in all systems, large resource deposits can now appear underwater.

New Worlds

Planets found in purple-class star systems feature a significant range of new environments and planetary characteristics.

Find gas giant planets, with their hostile planet-wide storms and challenging conditions. These titans dominate the collection of moons found in their orbit, warping the effects of gravity.

Other planets are totally dominated by water, with seas that dwarf even their highest mountains. Specialist aquatic landing technology will be required to land upon such a waterworld. These worlds feature exceptionally deep oceans, stretching down kilometres.

Find rare non-gas giants, colossal worlds on a scale never before seen.

Non-waterworld planets in purple-class star systems may also feature extremely deep water alongside their conventional terrestrial features.

Moons in purple-class star systems can now feature water.

Gas giants and waterworlds have their own unique and valuable terrain deposit materials, as well as new atmospheric gases to harvest.

All planets in purple-class star systems feature deposits of Quartzite, a new stellar mineral.

New refining crafting recipes have been added to take advantage of these new materials.

Water Rendering

Surface water rendering has been significantly improved, with a large increase in fidelity.

Clouds, nebulae, and other planets are now correctly reflected in the water surface.

Terrain reflections have been improved with accurate lighting and fogging effects.

Subsurface scattering has been enhanced, creating spectacular glows when the sun’s light grazes the crest of a wave.

Wave foam rendering has been enhanced.

Wave foam now benefits from a greater range of colors.

In rare circumstances, wave foam now pulsates with strange and alien effects.

Underwater rendering has been entirely reworked to feature accurate light scattering and transmittance, creating realistic and atmospheric deep water environments.

Support has been added for underwater crepuscular rays as light shimmers through the surface.

Water caustic effects have been significantly improved.

In rare circumstances, water can now settle into absolutely tranquility, creating a perfectly still surface.

Rain will now generate tiny ripples in the water surface.

Other objects – such as creatures, starships, vehicles, Travellers, and weapon systems – will also generate dynamic water effects as they move through the surface.

Water Variety

Significant new levels of environmental diversity have been added to the seas of all planets, including those in non-purple systems.

The water environment has been enriched with a range of new effects, coming to life with bubbles, algae blooms, bioluminescent organisms, strange floating flora, and much more.

Additional levels of environmental diversity are to be found in the deepest oceans…

Deep Water Gameplay

Swimming into deep water now has additional hazard effects, including an increased rate of oxygen consumption, increased strain on life support systems, and magnified planetary hazards.

A new technology has been added, the Pressure Membrane, which can be installed to offset some of the harmful effects of deep water.

The baseline amount of time a player can breathe underwater has been increased.

The bonuses provided by water breathing upgrades have been increased.

A valuable new item, Seaglass, has been added to ultra-deep water.

Find ultra-rich terrain deposits in the deepest waters, material seams with exceptionally high yields.

Swimming and Buoyancy

The player now responds accurately to the waves, gently bobbing in the water or being thrown around in a storm.

The swimming camera has been significantly improved, responding to the water state as well as player actions.

Fixed a number of popping and jerkiness issues with the swimming camera.

Fixed a number of visual glitches with player swimming animations.

Improved the responsiveness of player movement while swimming.

The camera now allows a much greater range of movement while underwater.

The depth of the sea floor beneath the player’s position is now displayed on the HUD.

Jetpacking straight up to ascend to the surface of the water now uses less jetpack fuel than boosting horizontal speed.

The jetpack’s water ascent speed has been increased.

When underwater, the player torch now behaves as a volumetric light.

The player torch is now more stable and consistent in its position, avoiding casting a bright light on the back or arm as you run.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to drop to the bottom of the ocean if a popup appeared while they were swimming.

Fixed an issue that could cause the normal jetpack effects to play while underwater.

Lighting

The lighting and material rendering system has been totally overhauled, increasing the precision of light sources.

The engine’s material model has been completely reworked, and the ambient occlusion shader (GTAO) has been rewritten from the ground up. Slice sampling is now stochastic, the shader has been extended to compute screen space bent normals, and many new heuristics have been added to the shader to make up for common issues inherent to screen space ambient occlusion techniques.

Light is now more accurately reflected and absorbed, adding richness and detail to all surfaces.

Specular highlights are now more pronounced and dramatic, particularly on distant terrain and metallic objects.

Indirect lighting is now more localized and representative of the environment around the player.

The brightness and color of lighting in enclosed spaces such as bases, space stations and planetary buildings is more precisely localized.

External lighting conditions are more accurately occluded by opaque surfaces, creating cosier interior atmospheres.

Lights placed in planetary bases now more accurately illuminate their surroundings.

Lighting within caves is now more accurate and properly matches the expected darkness of the deep underground…

Shadow rendering has been totally reworked for a richer and more detailed experience.

The ambient occlusion system has been dramatically reworked, adding rich microshadow detail and increased contrast to everything in the universe—from lifeforms to ships to potted plants.

Missions

A significant new chain of story-driven missions have been added, “In Stellar Multitudes”.

Work with the Autophage to uncover stories of the Atlas and Atlantid, and weave together time and space on an epic adventure to recover that which was lost…

A new multiplayer fishing mission has been added to the Nexus.

A new procedurally generated fishing mission has been added to the Space Station mission listings.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Atlas Path from being displayed within the Collected Knowledge catalogue on very old saves.

Fixed a number of issues that could lead to a blocker in the Space Anomaly mission when players have no discoveries to present to Helios.

Fixed a rare issue that could lead to two copies of the Atlas Eternal mission running at the same time.

Fixed a number of issues that could lead to two copies of the Space Anomaly mission running after completing an expedition.

Planetary Variety

Planetary variety and diversity has been increased all across the universe.

Dense jungle worlds can now be found all across the universe.

New desolate desert worlds can now be found all across the universe.

Rare and strange ruined relic worlds can now be found all across the universe.

These new worlds have been added to both existing systems and the new purple-class star systems, but in such a way as to minimize change to existing worlds.

The diversity and variety of hazardous flora on all worlds has been increased.

On top of this, significant additional planetary diversity can be found in purple-class star systems.

A large number of new procedurally generated varieties of scorched, frozen, toxic and barren worlds have been introduced, as well as additional variety for worlds featuring floating islands.

A new resource, polished stone, has been added to relic planets.

Players who search the ruins of relic planets may uncover plans to construct replica ruins of their own.

Planetary weather hazards such as lightning and tornadoes have been reworked for additional visual impact.

Additional localized planetary hazards have been where appropriate, providing both visual diversity and additional exploration challenge.

Hazards included localized clouds of toxic spores; small-scale radioactive fallout; electromagnetic anomalies; volcanic eruptions; geothermal geysers; and localized gravity inversion zones.

Quality of Life

When landing at a space station, the starship will now attempt to land at the closest free landing pad to the main terminals.

A “Favourites” tab has been added to the teleporter interface, allowing easy marking and retrieval of commonly used destinations.

Buttons have been added to the inventory to consolidate and sort items according to various criteria, including name, value, type, and color.

East and west markers have been added to the compass.

Technologies and products in the Catalogue can now be visualized as a crafting tree, allowing players to see a full map of all construction steps.

The third person camera has been improved when in tight interior spaces.

Brood Mothers now drop a token of your victory, which can be donated to the Mercenaries Guild.

The Quicksilver Synthesis Companion has been made easier to interact with.

A number of smoothing improvements have been made to player locomotion.

When piloting in first person, the throttle and stick within the starship cockpit now respond accurately to player inputs.

User Interface

Improved the visual presentation of inventory and other popup headers.

When picking up an inventory item, the cursor is now slightly offset to allow a more clear view of the slots.

Inventory slots are now slightly highlighted on hover, improving feedback as to which slot is selected.

Fixed a large number of issues on the title and banner customization screen.

Fixed an issue that prevented the components bar from displaying as 100% complete when a technology component is fully repaired or installed.

The responsiveness of interaction and target labels has been improved.

Preview holograms when summoning Exocraft, the Exo-Skiff and the Trade Rocket now behave more consistently.

Starship images in the summoning Quick Menu are now more correctly aligned.

Each type of Exocraft now has its own specific HUD and compass icon.

When copying a starship between an expedition and a main save, improved the clarity of messaging if the copy is an exchange that will replace the current primary ship.

Fixed a number of issues that caused starship alert messages to stay around on screen when no longer relevant.

Fixed a number of consistency issues when determining if gameplay-critical plants count as discoveries.

The mousewheel now scrolls the list of creature/plant/mineral discoveries correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some UI sounds from playing in the refiner UI.

Fixed an issue that caused the options menu to repeat the names of each button as a header next to the button.

When choosing to speak an alien word, the translated options now use the appropriate highlight color for that language.

Fixed an issue that could truncate text when choosing words in an alien language.

Fixed an issue that prevented passing ships from having their distance displayed on the starship HUD.

Targeted starships now display their name in the ship HUD.

Pirate starships now have their own procedurally generated name.

Cooking

Cronus now maintains a market aboard the Space Anomaly. Each day, they will seek a different range of edible items. Travellers may donate large amounts of these items at a time, in exchange for nanites and esteem.

When presenting food to Cronus for judging, the options available will always include your highest-quality food.

Cronus’ station aboard the Space Anomaly now has a functional grill available.

The Exo-Skiff now has a functioning grill for mid-sea cookery.

The recipe catalogue has been overhauled. The catalogue is now sorted by output item, and variant recipes can be viewed by expanding the main recipe.

Recipe names are now presented more clearly in the catalogue.

The recipe catalogue now allows access to a crafting-tree style view of any recipe, allowing intermediate steps to be seen more clearly.

As well as in the catalogue, these recipe details are also available while using the Nutrient Processor.

Filter options have been added to sort ingredients by quality while browsing ingredients to place into the Nutrient Processor.

The Nutrient Processor’s ingredient storage can now be accessed at any time while nearby.

Procedurally generated tasting notes have been added to the descriptions of edible products.

A new Exosuit technology has been added, the Nutrient Ingestor. Once installed in the Exosuit, the Ingestor allows players to input large amounts of edible items, which will be consumed one at a time as necessary, providing powerful and long-lasting benefits.

Titan Expedition

Expedition Seventeen, Titan, will begin shortly after the conclusion of the redux edition of the Cursed Expedition and will run for approximately six weeks.

This expedition invites players to explore the beauty and the danger of the new planets and stars added in Worlds Part II.

Rewards include new posters; a dazzling new starship customization material; an explorer’s cape; the Pillar of Titan staff; and the Wraith starship, a unique living fighter.

Twitch DRops

A new package of Twitch drops will begin shortly. Sign up and connect your platform accounts on the Twitch Drops page, then tune in to Twitch to earn exotic base parts, high-tech starships, fireworks, appearance modifications, and more.

Optimization and File System

The filesystem has been reworked to take advantage of cutting-edge compression technology, allowing for larger content updates without increasing download size, and making all future patches smaller.

Load times are up to 4x faster, and improved data caching reduces hitches during transitions, such as when flying from planetary atmosphere into space.

Introduced a memory and performance optimization related to object physics.

Introduced a performance optimization for planetary props.

Introduced a performance optimization related to shaders.

Introduced a performance optimization for many UI elements.

Introduced a number of significant memory usage optimizations.

Introduced a performance optimization for the particle system.

Introduced a performance optimization to the wind system.

Introduced a performance optimization related to culling drawn objects.

Introduced a performance optimization for cloud rendering.

Introduced a performance optimization for terrain generation.

Rendering and Visual Effects

120Hz display output and variable refresh rate (VRR) is now available on PlayStation 5 for supported displays, enabling ultra-smooth visuals, reduced latency, and higher framerates without introducing stuttering.

The particle system has been reworked to take advantage of 3D mesh particles.

Moving objects now interact more consistently and smoothly with foliage and grass.

The atmosphere entry effect has been overhauled.

New varieties of space storm have been introduced to purple-class star systems.

Fixed an issue that prevented clouds from rendering properly while near very tall mountains.

Exocraft

The Colossus has been made easier to interact with.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to be placed underneath or inside the Colossus when disembarking.

Added the Mineral Processing Rig, an advanced refining unit that can be installed within the Colossus.

Added the Mounted Flamethrower, a new short-range weapon for all Exocraft.

Fixed a number of issues that caused technology to be categorized incorrectly when installing items in Exocraft.

Exocraft handling in first person, particularly when controlled with a pad, has been significantly improved.

The seating position within each Exocraft has been adjusted to improve visibility in first person.

When driving in first person, the steering wheel and throttle within the Exocraft cockpit now respond accurately to player inputs.

The Exocraft speed display now outputs in kilometres per hour rather than meters per second.

Specific “dive” and “surface” control options have been added to the Nautilon submarine.

The base speed and manoeuverability of the Nautilon submarine has been increased. The upper limit of the strongest Humboldt Drive upgrades has been tweaked slightly to compensate.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nautilon to slowly rise or sink by itself.

A Dredging Laser has been added for the Nautilon Submarine, allowing underwater terrain excavation.

The Nautilon can now activate a short boost to reach higher speeds, similar to other Exocraft. No technology upgrade is required to access boost in the Nautilon.

An alternative Floating Nautilon Platform has been added, allowing construction of a Nautilon chamber on the surface of the water.

CREATURES

New types of procedurally-generated fish have been added and may appear in any seas.

New types of procedurally-generated squid have been added and may appear in any seas.

New types of procedurally-generated hermit crabs have been added and may appear in any seas.

New types of procedurally-generated manta rays have been added and may appear in any seas.

New types of procedurally-generated seahorses have been added and may appear in any seas.

New types of procedurally-generated prawns have been added and may appear in any seas.

Particularly large versions of sea creatures can be found in the deepest oceans.

New types of strange and exotic creatures have been added and can be found on planets in purple-class star systems.

New types of bioluminescent creatures have been added and can be found on planets in purple-class star systems.

Creature navigation systems have been improved, allowing creatures to better select and reach destinations such as food or water sources.

Ragdoll and death effects for underwater creatures have been improved.

Abandoned Mode

A new option has been added to the difficulty settings that allows players to remove all advanced alien life from the universe.

This option is only available when starting a new custom game, and cannot be changed once a save is in progress.

This option drastically changes the play experience and will disable the story and tutorial.

Starship and Multi-Tool Archiving

Players with a capital ship can now make use of long-term storage for their starships.

Find the starship archive at the fleet management terminal on the bridge of your freighter.

Archive up to 18 starships, in addition to your active fleet.

Archiving a ship removes it from your list of available starships, freeing up space to acquire new ships.

Archived ships can be reactivated from cold storage at any time, as long as there is space in your active fleet.

Archived ships retain their installed technology but will be purged of all loose cargo.

The buildable Weapon Rack base part now serves as a point of access for Multi-Tool archiving.

Archive up to 18 Multi-Tools, in addition to your carried equipment.

Archiving a Multi-Tool removes it from your list of available equipment, freeing up space to acquire new Multi-Tools.

Archived Multi-Tools retain all installed technology and can be reactivated at any time, as long as you have space to carry them.

Fishing

A new array of fish have been added to waterworlds and gas giants.

Players may now fish in the moonpool of their underwater base.

Players may now occasionally catch a Child of Aquarius. Release this strange creature to attract the attention of a Deepwater Guardian…

New titles have been added for players who reach significant fishing milestones.

A collection of unusual customization options have been added for players who reach significant fishing milestones. Apply these cranium/aquarium interchanges at an Appearance Modifier.

The float used in your fishing rig can now be customized. Apply these options from the Bait menu.

The color of your fishing line can now be customized.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash related to NPC networking.

Fixed a rare crash related to texture rendering.

Fixed a number of rare crashes related to core maths functions.

Fixed a number of rare crashes related to starship and exocraft piloting.

Fixed a number of rare crashes related to creatures.

Fixed a number of rare crashes related to memory management.

Fixed a number of rare crashes related to marker rendering.

Fixed a rare crash related to homing projectiles.

Fixed a Nintendo Switch crash that could occur when playing in docked mode.

Nintendo Switch crash that could occur when playing in docked mode. Fixed a rare infinite load on PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4. Fixed an issue that could prevent recipes from being pinned while a mission to locate a salvaged interceptor was in progress.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult for Sentinel forces to target player Exocraft.

Fixed an issue that caused other player’s companions to move erratically while aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to get the wrong side of the player in combat while using left-handed mode.

Fixed a number of rare issues that could occur when finishing an expedition and converting the data back into the main save.

Fixed an issue that caused ships being redeemed from an expedition to fail to set up their inventory as expected.

Fixed an issue that could cause various quicksilver unlocks and other related items from correctly transferring when using cross-save.

Fixed a number of rare issues that could cause starships to reset themselves to an incorrect state.

Fixed a number of visual glitches when using the Ironclad ship material option on dropships.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mod Warning screen to flicker.

Fixed a number of visual glitches related to creature networking.

Fixed a number of visual issues related to NPC networking.

Fixed a visual issue with some leaves found on trees on lush worlds.

Fixed a rare issue that could allow the player starship to become stuck within a floating island.

Fixed an issue that could cause item highlighting to fail to detect living ship technology.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause settlement charts to be consumed despite not finding a settlement.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented discoveries with custom names from using that name in mission or dialogue text.

Fixed a rare issue that caused incorrect introduction voiceover to be used if starting an expedition aboard a freighter, then returning to the main menu to start a new game.

Fixed a number of animation glitches affecting the various gestures that involved posing with a hologram.

Fixed a number of visual issues affecting starship trails when viewed underwater.

Fixed a number of cases where storm warnings / storm passing alerts were displayed when not appropriate.

Fixed a number of cases where planetary hazard HUD would flash red when not appropriate.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “item is in a different inventory” message to be displayed when inappropriate.

Fixed an issue that prevented the audio of passing stars from working correctly in the starfield load.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

