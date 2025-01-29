Compile Heart to Announced Next Numbered Neptunia Game Later This Year - News

Compile Heart has told Weekly Famitsu it will announce the next numbered Neptunia game in 2025.

The story will continue from the previous games and has been in development for the past three or four years with series illustrator Tsunako. The four goddesses - Neptune, Noire, Blanc, and Vert - will all appear in the game.

The last mainline entry in the series was 2015's Megadimension Neptunia VII. It is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thanks, Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu.

