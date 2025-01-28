Dying Light Series Tops 45 Million Players, 'Multiple Unannounced' Projects in the Works - Sales

Dying Light developer Techland has announced the franchise with its two releases has surpassed 45 million players.

The franchise has also seen over 1.1 billion hours played, over 75 billion zombies killed, and over 12 billion kilometers ran.

Techland has also teased plans to continue to grow the franchise as they have "multiple unannounced projects" in the works.

"And our plans to grow the franchise don’t stop at Dying Light: The Beast," said Techland. "We’ll continue the series with multiple unannounced projects and will also go beyond video games with new board games, exclusive merchandise, original webcomic series and more on the horizon."

The next entry in the series, Dying Light: The Beast, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Summer 2025.

Those who own the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will get Dying Light: The Beast for free.

