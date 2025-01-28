The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 206 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 19, 2025.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto Online is down two spots to ninth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is down one spot to third place, while EA Sports FC 25 is up two spots to fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to sixth place and NBA 2K25 fell three spots to seventh place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 fell five spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports UFC 5 NBA 2K25 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto Online Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles