Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 286 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 19, 2025.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD debuted in second place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V fell three spots to fourth place. EA Sports FC 25 is down from fourth to fifth place, while Super Mario Party Jamboree shot up from 10th to sixth place.

NBA 2K25 is down one spot to seventh place and Hogwarts Legacy fell three spots to eighth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to ninth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree NBA 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles