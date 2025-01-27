Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 3, 2025, according to SELL.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) is down one spot to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dynasty Warriors: Origins EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dynasty Warriors: Origins EA Sports FC 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Farming Simulator 25 Football Manager 2024 Minecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection

