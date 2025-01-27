Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 368 Views
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 3, 2025, according to SELL.
Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) is down one spot to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports FC 25
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports FC 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Farming Simulator 25
- Football Manager 2024
- Minecraft - Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection
