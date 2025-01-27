Base-Builder StarRupture Releases in Early Access for PC This Fall - News

Developer Creepy Jar announced the cooperative base-builder game, StarRupture, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam this Fall.

StarRupture is a cooperative base-builder with exploration and survival elements for up to four players.

As the player, you are a prisoner serving your sentence on a faraway planet where danger lurks at every turn. Tasked with building a factory and gathering resources for global corporations that don’t care if you live or die, not only will you have to defend your base from bloodthirsty enemies, but so will you have to prepare for your most terrifying threat; the planet’s very own life-giving—and taking—star, Ruptura.

Explore the lush and beautiful landscape of a seemingly unassuming planet, but stay observant! In a relentless cycle of life, death, and rebirth it’s only a matter of time before Ruptura wipes the surface clean in a fiery rage as it has countless times before. Bear witness to the revival of the landscape as after every rupture, life springs forth anew with foliage shaking off the leftover ashes and reaching for the sky once more. Each cycle allows the player to explore new secrets or gather rare resources.

What other mysteries lie ahead? Exploration will reveal there is much more to this planet than meets the eye. Who walked these lands before you? What happened to them? Observe the remnants of previous expeditions and learn about their fate as you desperately try to survive—solo or with up to four players in cooperative gameplay—in StarRupture.

Explore a Deadly Planet

Explore this vast open world, rich in resources, places, and secrets to be found. Discover the beauty of this constantly reborn dangerous world torn apart by repeated cataclysms.

Build to Thrive

Search, mine, and process resources to develop your complex industrial system. Unlock new technologies that will allow you and your base to survive the harsh conditions on the planet.

Fight to Survive

The planet will surprise you at every turn. Extreme temperatures are not the only things you’ll be challenged with. Get ready to defend yourself, your team, and your base from a horde of aggressive alien creatures.

Alone or with Friends

Experience and survive everything you encounter on this harsh planet. Do it alone or in a group of up to 4 friends. This world is waiting for you to discover.

