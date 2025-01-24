PS5 Tops 70M Lifetime - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for December 2024 - Sales

/ 2,379 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3.42 million units sold for December 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 71.03 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 2.69 million units to bring its lifetime sales to 148.79 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 0.97 million units to bring their lifetime sales to 32.17 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,163 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.20 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 0.49 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 1.53 million units. PS4 sold 3.91 million units for the month of November 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 2.50 million units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 306,486 (-8.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 881,070 units (-47.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 813,519 units (-23.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 23,077 units (-81.7%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up down by over 0.62 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 0.22 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 0.95 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 18.65 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 12.05 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.97 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for December 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 3,420,446 ( 71,032,170 ) Switch - 2,689,185 ( 148,790,269 ) Xbox Series X|S - 971,492 ( 32,169,659 ) PlayStation 4 - 5,163 ( 117,200,071 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for December 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 1,621,700 Switch - 981,451 Xbox Series X|S - 705,759 PlayStation 4 - 2,437

Europe hardware estimates for December 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 1,177,618 Switch - 915,088 Xbox Series X|S - 171,726 PlayStation 4 - 1,975 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for December 2024:

Switch - 709,602 PlayStation 5 - 483,856 Xbox Series X|S - 33,609 PlayStation 4 - 561

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for December 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 137,272 Switch - 83,044 Xbox Series X|S - 60,398 PlayStation 4 - 190

Weekly Sales:

Global December 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 845,971 Switch - 624,542

Xbox Series X|S - 259,918 PlayStation 4 - 1,379

Global December 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 686,427 Switch - 546,584

Xbox Series X|S - 197,230 PlayStation 4 - 1,077

Global December 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 799,549 Switch - 625,721

Xbox Series X|S - 218,331 PlayStation 4 - 1,130

Global December 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 667,993 Switch - 531,237

Xbox Series X|S - 189,201 PlayStation 4 - 929

Global January 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 420,506 Switch - 361,101

Xbox Series X|S - 106,812 PlayStation 4 - 648

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles